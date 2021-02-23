FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Rick Allen Appleby

Katrina Maree Hill

Letecia Birgitte Jensen

John Jason Bartle

Allen Norman Thierauf

Pia Sandra May Albury

Mariah Rose Woods

Peter Gill

Judith Linda Gooda

Jason Robert Mclean

Phillip Albert James Thaiday

Lincoln Roy Costelloe

Gerald David Jeffrey Doyle

Andy Charles Melksham

Racheal Anne Ward

Michael James Franklin

Magen Lynn Stubbs

Melanie Jay Holzheimer-Burns

Ciaron Rush

Nathan Michael Garland

Tony Paul Steinhardt

Aidan Mitchell Harald

James Edwin Bell

Amanda Jane Hindmarsh

Jason Alan Wilds

Daniel Jacob Hansen

Nathan Kurtis Reese

Louise Rose Hunter

Dillon James Cattel

William Robert Thompson

Tyler-James John Jackson

Dominick Francis Haines

Jessica Maree Pimm

Gavin Christopher Saylor

Tarlah Jean Hardy

Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards

Demi Jalease Blake

Toni Leone Dalziell

Kristian Graeme Parry

Daniel Joseph Sutton

David Andrew Collins

Paul Anthony John List

