Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22
FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
22nd Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Scott Macfarlane Bromly

James Edwin Bell

Dane Jacob Cameron

Christopher Michael Ebsworth

Steven Jon Ellis

John Robert Gordon

Brendan Luke Mckeough

Nathan Boyd Smythe

Kaid Heith Millers

Rhiannon Elizabeth Critchley

Rayleen Maree Gordon

Kerrid John Hayburn

Matthew J Houlihan

Graeme Francis Watt

Kristie Lee Atkinson

Ryan Pearce

Te Rarua Wiremu Edward Hirani Vaeafisi

Christopher Russel Huxley

Chloe Ann Robinson

Lashay Edith Rose Morrison

Dwayn Christopher Spiller

Delphine Jayne Collins

Bryce Anthony Radunz

David James Rankin

James Dylan Jamieson Smith

Kiri Jade Maree Ezekiela

Roger Donald Roy Butcher

Allan John Clark

Matthew Houlihan

Michael Charles Peter Kelly

Tanisha-Lei Joelleene Kaye

Addison Scott Green

Don James Mozley

Dylan John Krauss

Nathaniel Ruben Rodgers

Darryl Frederick Trindle

Anastasia Schmidt

Jake Bruce Williams

Ricky William Stanley Highley

Jesse Michael James Clark-Ewers

Geno Anaru Van Zyl

Joshua Liam Slater

Bernard Edward Logan

Nathan Kurtis Reese

Andrew William Morrissey

Sophie Clare Sweetland

Rawinia Ivy Thompson

Tanisha-Lei Kaye

Zachary Allan Lewis

Lachlan James Barry Wynne

Bradley James Bickford

Tarlah Jean Hardy

Clinton James Pirritt

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22

