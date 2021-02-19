FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Renee Lisa Taylor
Stephen James Smith
Venina Paeroa Mitchell
Megan Jean Freeman
Jesse Kain Sharpe
Alana Maree Parks
Jack Daniel Currie
Kelly Gail Miller
Michael Anthony Felsch
Jazz Devon Broughton
Kristopher James Shipley
Tony Brenden Shane Vernon
Cole Matthew Duggan
James Aden Pike
Jerome Barry Davis
Tait Patrick Mone
Denia Van Nimwegen
Anthony Jon Edgerton
Adrian Lee Heycox
Jake Wayne Peter Purcell
Cassandra Lee French
Amanda Lee Darling
Jade Houghton
Latanne Juan Doak
Valerie May Vaughan
Bradley James Graham Andrews
Joshua Paul Kelly
Brett Anthony Hornsey
Matthew John Munns
Tarlah Jean Hardy
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19