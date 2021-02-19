FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Renee Lisa Taylor

Stephen James Smith

Venina Paeroa Mitchell

Megan Jean Freeman

Jesse Kain Sharpe

Alana Maree Parks

Jack Daniel Currie

Kelly Gail Miller

Michael Anthony Felsch

Jazz Devon Broughton

Kristopher James Shipley

Tony Brenden Shane Vernon

Cole Matthew Duggan

James Aden Pike

Jerome Barry Davis

Tait Patrick Mone

Denia Van Nimwegen

Anthony Jon Edgerton

Adrian Lee Heycox

Jake Wayne Peter Purcell

Cassandra Lee French

Amanda Lee Darling

Jade Houghton

Latanne Juan Doak

Valerie May Vaughan

Bradley James Graham Andrews

Joshua Paul Kelly

Brett Anthony Hornsey

Matthew John Munns

Tarlah Jean Hardy

