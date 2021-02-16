FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 16

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 16

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Simone Reyna Dowdle

Christopher Allan Bond

Christopher Lee Stolk

Thera-Lea Laura Machen

Dean Halford Phillips

Annette Louise Holland

Jayden Brian Woodward

Cameron Anthony Hill

Marcus James Abrahamson

Dylan Christopher Coyle

Adrian James O'Dea

Jordan Daniel Skates

Alexander Neal Jeynes

Wayne Alfred Guy

Billy Danielle Mcivor

Paul Arren Howard

Cindy Anita Wells

Lee Raymond Syphers

Jason Craig Whitehead

Mervyn Ronald Cullen

Zade Leonard Hoffmann

Letecia Birgitte Jensen

Ronson Peter Ryan Hall

Scott Thomas Sweeney

David John Brown

Micheal George Potter

Steven Joseph Cantrill-Ryall

Matthew Kevin Mclarty

Harold John White

Allan Richard Marold

Linda Sharon Butcher

Leasa Jane Taylor

Christine Pamela Choate

Brendan James Anderson

Matthew James Pershouse

Michael Sean Ashman

Luke John Blackman

Adrianus Marinus Kist

Kory Wayne Nicholson

Joshua Trent Hickmott

Janine Mcgregor

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 16