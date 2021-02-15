Menu
Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
15th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Luke Daniel Donoghue

Lorraine Ann Potter

Dayna Kiripatea

Eleisha Johnson

Shireen Boler

Saraphean Dulcie Tittum

Ezekiel James Martin

Dylan Robert Andrew Bromilow

Daniel Aaron Trenwith

Nathan Michael Dawes

John Bircsak

Lashay Edith Rose Morrison

Anthony David Stibbards

Cohen Aaron Gillis

Gordon Kenneth Roebuck

Brandlee Glen Ohl

Quentin Tai Goltz

Jesse John Allwood-Beling

Brenton John Heineger

Rana Vaskar Mandal

Aura-Jayd Atlanta Mccahill

Nathan Robert Owens

Charles Robert Wagener

Justin James Gees

Jasmin Jessie Morehu Morris

Ethan John Baker

Mitchell Alexander Steven Watson

Zachary Victor Hicks

John James Pholi

Darrin Paul Till

Kylie Yvonne Williams

Kenneth John Pershouse

Terrence John Smith

Christopher Savage

Luke Anthony Jewson

Tasha Ann Lennon

Carmellia Val Green

Kaylah Marie Welsh

Amanda Jayne Foster

Wade Thomas Leigh

Jack Robert Scott Hallam

Kristopher Zaine Stewart

Robert James Speers

Alana Taylar Doyle

Shane Alan Bennett

Tyomi Sherita Solomon

Stacey Leigh Harrison

Luke Warrick Naylor

Scott Robert Pickup

Todd Lesley Szepanowski

Tahnia Leigh Johnson

Mallisa Elizabeth Wright

Joel David Henry Bradbury

Matthew Alan Kennedy

Chantel Lee Rasmussen

Tallara Chloe Broomham

Patricia May Harris

Paul Stephen Ellison

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, February 15

