Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, February 12

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Robert Brandon Lee

Thomas Frederick George Economidis

Heinz Bosshart

Daniel Haymen Hoad

Michael Bernard Luke Delta

Matthew Dean Powell

Billie-Jo Patricia Cooling

Quinton Jerome Quakawoot

