Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 3

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

William James Stonier

Timothy James Cronin

John Raymond Love

Anthony William Cutler

Gurman Deep Singh

Adam John Wakefield

Joel Ian O'Connor

Michael Anthony Boyd

Anthony Wayne Redgrave

Lisa Harris

