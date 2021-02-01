FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, February 1

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Gordon Kenneth Roebuck

Carmellia Val Green

Justine Elizabeth Farmer

Isaiah Joseph Atkinson

Mascot Campbell Solomon

Kenneth John Pershouse

Mallisa Elizabeth Wright

Simmone Eileen Norgrove

Tracey Maree Beeston

Joel David Henry Bradbury

Amanda Jayne Foster

Patrick Micheal Harding Dorrington

Joel Ian O'Connor

Breeanna Cook

Tallara Chloe Broomham

Terrence Stephen Mullins

Troy Peter Gould

Bradley James Bickford

Kieran James Barber

Nathan Michael Dawes

David Johnathon Strachan

Edward Clifford Thorogood

Damien John Geljon

Angel Colina Koorinjum Dare

Clive Paul Finter

Brenton John Heineger

Dylan John Krauss

Melissa Grace Boland

Brianna Tilley

Darren James Hobson

Emily Jane Moore

Christopher Andrew Van-Der-Schoot

Corey John Carney-Auckram

Nicholas Jake Downie

William Joseph Graham

Lashay Edith Rose Morrison

Nathan Karl Roberts

Shireen Boler

William John Chappell

Cree-Elizabeth Marcia Ezekiela

Healesville Rita Joel

Bruce William Lodder

Nathan William Parry

Clinton Sorrensen

Adam John Wakefield

Raymond Edward Little

Blake Fredrick Martin

Michael Ian Brolly

Kooraweena Naomi Johnson

Zachary Victor Hicks

Tawnee Marie Walker

Jodene Lorraine Yow Yeh

Andrew Sidney Koosney

Zachary Robert Kolm

Cameron Anthony Hill

Jahvanna Alterviestar Tabuai

