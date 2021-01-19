FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Dean Michael Ingra
Keynan James Graeme Barrie Lingwoodock-Ward
Gregory Shyhun
Toni Leone Dalziell
Zachery John Challis
Mark Gary Albert Cross
Philip John Campbell
Kiara Tehya Stanton
Robert Brandon Lee
Thaiday Albert Reuben
Peggie Lee Wogandt
Meg Samantha-Kate Davis
Graham Peter Hughes
Mandeep Singh Randhawa
Brendan Peter Kooyman
Sharmaine Rose Cotter
Neville Joseph Johnson
Benjamin Vincent Robinson
Christopher Charles Robertson
Bobbie-Lee Leiza Smith
Suellen Thomas
Wayne Alfred Guy
Aisha George
Luke Thomas Rowe
Mitchell Alexander Steven Watson
Richard John Ibbotson Jnr
Thomas Anthony Sweeney
Shayne David Drake
Michelle Joy Salmon
Cathleen Joan Smith
Tait Patrick Mone
Jamie John Blake
Alexia Anne Bailey
Tina Louise Granzien
Francis Evan Dunnett
Christopher James Brennan
Tarlah Jean Hardy
Peter Gill
Jeffrey Mcartney
Maxine Victoria Frescon
Dominick Francis Haines
Corey James Mcallister
Scott Wilson Weatherby
Tony Brenden Shane Vernon
Richard Cedric Ingra
Brock Adrian Manning
Kiri Jade Maree Ezekiela
Gavin Christopher Saylor
Aidan Jacob Luhrs
Gaige Jackson Marks
Blair Rowland Skipper
David John Roberts
Ryan James Ward
Dean Francis Baron
Ryan Anthony Thomas Johnson
Brenton John Heineger
Bryce Lee Mckinley
Jonathan William Popp
Kenneth Lawrence Buckman
Paul Stephen Ellison
Graham Matthew Riley
William Stewart Dundas
Daniel James Levy
Jahna Kaye Tomljenovic
Tiger-Lily Rose Bauer
Clifford Cameron Smith
Craig Henry Hutchins
Christopher Andrew Vanderschoot
Rodney Graham Potter
Brian James Burr
David Andrew Collins
Jade Janet Bligh
Graham Trevor Hartley
Darrell Leslie George Williams
Jai Michael Kennedy
David John Brown
Karl Ferdinand Laber
Daniel John Thomas Feneck
Troy William Mcculloch
Emily Gertrude Conroy
Linda Lee Newbold
Bradley Noble Frost
Samantha Joy Lennon
Aura-Jayd Atlanta Mccahill
Rony Wilson Azcue
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, January 19