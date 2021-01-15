FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Kayne Anthony Richards
Calib Keith Alley
Kyle James Todd
Jamie Roy White
Lloyd Gordon Day
Jason Luke Howett
Kylee Michelle Suttie
Keenan Mark Peirce
Rebecca May White
Guy Raymond Pask
Bryce Anthony Radunz
Blake Fredrick Martin
Joshua Brian Osborne
Kristopher Zaine Stewart
Axil Lee Roderick Harvey
Erika Louise Oakes
Graeme Francis Watt
Keith Jeffrey Lingwoodock
Richard Crowe
Joshua Osborne
Richard Hans Crowe
Dylan Jayden Richards
Kyle Andrew Jaenke
Jordan Nepia Marshall
Edward Clifford Thorogood
Dylan Anthony Litzow
Jesse Michael James Clark-Ewers
Nathan Michael Davis
Jack David Dittman
Aaron Demos
Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards
Peter Lee Midgely
Stewart Charles Ward
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, January 15