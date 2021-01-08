Menu
Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.
Crime

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
8th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Lance William Harvey

Franklin Godfrey Casey

Kade Anthony Thomas Kober

Jason David Loechel

Joseph Robert Staehr

Alana Maree Parks

Maxwell Kyle Smith

Robert James Byron

Nathan James Tighe

Peter Anthony James Johnson

Jed Robert Noonan

Jake Allan Popp

Rebbekkah Kymberly Cutayar

Renee Lisa Taylor

Jay Conan Marsh

Thomas William Grahame

Kristopher Mitchell Mclachlan

Anthony Wetere-Sweet

Kylee Samone Bunk

Jemah May Thomas

Sarah Anna-Marie Putman

Gareth Robert Dobson

Matthew Alan Kennedy

Melissa Leanne Ludwig

James George Demarco

Joven Santiago

Christopher William Weeks

Joshua Gabe Strachan

Ben Loakes

Donald Robert Petrie

Scott Daniel Malcolm Riggs

Andrew Charles Crombie

Charles Robert Wagener

Katy Myree O'Brien

Huntah Klaye Gumz

Mitchell Elywen Cook

Ezra David Gregory Joe Yow Yeh

Omar Moustafa Mohamed Elsayed

Ezra David Gregory Yow Yeh

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, January 8

