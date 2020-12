Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Thursday, December 17

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Thursday, December 17

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Christopher Allan Hickson

Marcus James Abrahamson

Cherie Joy Munzer

Jason Paul Barnham

Quinton Jerome Quakawoot

Bradley James Bickford

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Thursday, December 17