Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, December 16

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, December 16

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

David John Neal

David James Nichols

Lyndon Rick Manlapaz

Kelly Carol Russell

Jason Paul Barnham

Andre Stephen Rice

Jayden Ashley Roderick

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, December 16