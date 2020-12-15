FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Linda Lee Newbold
Jason Paul Riordan
Steven Robert William Anderson
Adrianus Marinus Kist
Nick Michael Rogers
Jason Clive Schrader
Rickie Leigh Sinclair
Maxine Victoria Frescon
Michael Scott Ferry
Benjamin Vincent Robinson
Jack-Norman Elliott
Ronald Charles Thomson
Racheal Anne Ward
Natika Layce Morris
Michael Lloyd Russell
Desmond Robert Glen Isaacs
Daniel George Pershouse
Wayne Michael Walsh
Rodney Graham Potter
Simone Therese Aldridge
Jeffrey Kevin Zimmerlie
Michelle Joy Salmon
Jahna Kaye Tomljenovic
Paul Anthony John List
Richard John Ibbotson Jnr
Paul Anthony Franklin
Emily Dawn Broome
Adam Daniel Gainey
Jai Michael Kennedy
Christopher Charles Robertson
Karensa Rae Kingston-Lee
Jason Charles Freak
Toni Leone Dalziell
Quinton Jerome Quakawoot
Nathan Paul Anthony Fray
Christopher Michael Ebsworth
Edward John Gray
Barry Donald Green
Shannon Michael Rudd
Shaun James Warby
Matthew Lionel Anderson
Lucas Corbett Whiting
Scott Thomas Sweeney
Alanna Shaye Keller
Darren Ian Matthews
Mitchell Glenn Gerahty
Christopher Gerard Marra
Trevor Thomas Anderson
Kimberly Louise Hausler
Elisha Payne
Amelia Denise Geesu
Daniel Lee Roberts
Thomas Anthony Sweeney
Richard Owen Blackmore
Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards
Graham James Toa
Christopher James Brennan
Troy Anthony Salam
Jarred Thomas Campbell
Bryce Lee Mckinley
Stephen Anthony Smith
Leon Colin James Auda
Shane Gregory Armstrong
Cindy Anita Wells
Letecia Birgitte Jensen
Brett Anthony Hornsey
Bradley James Bickford
Samantha Lee Macey
Belinda Jayne Pollock
