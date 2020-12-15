Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 15
FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
15th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Linda Lee Newbold

Jason Paul Riordan

Steven Robert William Anderson

Adrianus Marinus Kist

Nick Michael Rogers

Jason Clive Schrader

Rickie Leigh Sinclair

Maxine Victoria Frescon

Michael Scott Ferry

Benjamin Vincent Robinson

Jack-Norman Elliott

Ronald Charles Thomson

Racheal Anne Ward

Natika Layce Morris

Michael Lloyd Russell

Desmond Robert Glen Isaacs

Daniel George Pershouse

Wayne Michael Walsh

Rodney Graham Potter

Simone Therese Aldridge

Jeffrey Kevin Zimmerlie

Michelle Joy Salmon

Jahna Kaye Tomljenovic

Paul Anthony John List

Richard John Ibbotson Jnr

Paul Anthony Franklin

Emily Dawn Broome

Adam Daniel Gainey

Jai Michael Kennedy

Christopher Charles Robertson

Karensa Rae Kingston-Lee

Jason Charles Freak

Toni Leone Dalziell

Quinton Jerome Quakawoot

Nathan Paul Anthony Fray

Christopher Michael Ebsworth

Edward John Gray

Barry Donald Green

Shannon Michael Rudd

Shaun James Warby

Matthew Lionel Anderson

Lucas Corbett Whiting

Scott Thomas Sweeney

Alanna Shaye Keller

Darren Ian Matthews

Mitchell Glenn Gerahty

Christopher Gerard Marra

Trevor Thomas Anderson

Kimberly Louise Hausler

Elisha Payne

Amelia Denise Geesu

Daniel Lee Roberts

Thomas Anthony Sweeney

Richard Owen Blackmore

Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards

Graham James Toa

Christopher James Brennan

Troy Anthony Salam

Jarred Thomas Campbell

Bryce Lee Mckinley

Stephen Anthony Smith

Leon Colin James Auda

Shane Gregory Armstrong

Cindy Anita Wells

Letecia Birgitte Jensen

Brett Anthony Hornsey

Bradley James Bickford

Samantha Lee Macey

Belinda Jayne Pollock

