Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates court appearances today

by Staff writers
9th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Daryal John Baker

Roger Donald Roy Butcher

Bradley James Lawson

Gabriel John Neivandt

Danny Thomas Allen

Denis Alan Brittain

Top Tech Auto Electrical Pty Ltd

Leanne Jade Hartigan

Christopher William Weeks

Kane Patrick Powling

Tennielle Erian Josephine Waller

Kym Leanne Mcdonald

Moniqu Olivia Talman

Sevan Ray Blake

Krystal Tiana Wehi

Axil Lee Roderick Harvey

Thomas Matthew Robb

Kristopher Mitchell Mclachlan

Christopher Robin Neill

Alexander Lopinski

Shane Kenneth Nash

Calvin Stanley Cullen

Lindsay James Henry

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, December 9

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Port access via Blain Drive gets green light

        Premium Content Port access via Blain Drive gets green light

        News “What a terrible indictment that this important project hasn’t proceeded to date.”

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 8.

        • 9th Dec 2020 7:02 AM
        Gladstone’s 10 hottest criminals of 2020

        Premium Content Gladstone’s 10 hottest criminals of 2020

        News In a busy year for the Gladstone courts, here are the ten hottest offenders from...