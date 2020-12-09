FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates court appearances today

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Daryal John Baker

Roger Donald Roy Butcher

Bradley James Lawson

Gabriel John Neivandt

Danny Thomas Allen

Denis Alan Brittain

Top Tech Auto Electrical Pty Ltd

Leanne Jade Hartigan

Christopher William Weeks

Kane Patrick Powling

Tennielle Erian Josephine Waller

Kym Leanne Mcdonald

Moniqu Olivia Talman

Sevan Ray Blake

Krystal Tiana Wehi

Axil Lee Roderick Harvey

Thomas Matthew Robb

Kristopher Mitchell Mclachlan

Christopher Robin Neill

Alexander Lopinski

Shane Kenneth Nash

Calvin Stanley Cullen

Lindsay James Henry

