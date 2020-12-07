Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
David Aiden Mazzer
Veronica Stibbards
Mark Leslie Gordon
Zachary James Lawerce Stylz Lowman
Anthony John Robert Featherstone
Delphine Jayne Collins
Nathan Jay Mclellan
Samantha Krystal Hartley
David John Brown
Steven Dwayne Mills
Shane Kenneth Nash
Kaiden Ryan Davies
Aaron Thomas John Ryan
Lisa Sarah-Jane Cathro
Zane Michael Jaenke
Gordon Kenneth Roebuck
Tawnee Marie Walker
Matthew John Bellert
Venina Paeroa Mitchell
Joel David Henry Bradbury
Bradley Martin Wilksch
Dale Chris Bauer
Dane Jacob Cameron
Latanne Juan Doak
Farron Wayne Wallace
Tiger-Lily Rose Bauer
Bianca Joellene Mcdonald
Cody Lee De Landelles Barnicoat
Shane Anthony Prestwidge
Shayne David Drake
Rodney Colin Hill
Ronald James Bolton
Kerry Walter Sutherland
Tanisha-Lei Joelleene Kaye
Justine Elizabeth Farmer
Tarlah Jean Hardy
Matthew Joseph Ellerton
William John Popata
Leigh Anthony Blackman
