Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, December 7
Crime

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
7th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

David Aiden Mazzer

Veronica Stibbards

Mark Leslie Gordon

Zachary James Lawerce Stylz Lowman

Anthony John Robert Featherstone

Delphine Jayne Collins

Nathan Jay Mclellan

Samantha Krystal Hartley

David John Brown

Steven Dwayne Mills

Shane Kenneth Nash

Kaiden Ryan Davies

Aaron Thomas John Ryan

Lisa Sarah-Jane Cathro

Zane Michael Jaenke

Gordon Kenneth Roebuck

Tawnee Marie Walker

Matthew John Bellert

Venina Paeroa Mitchell

Joel David Henry Bradbury

Bradley Martin Wilksch

Dale Chris Bauer

Dane Jacob Cameron

Latanne Juan Doak

Farron Wayne Wallace

Tiger-Lily Rose Bauer

Bianca Joellene Mcdonald

Cody Lee De Landelles Barnicoat

Shane Anthony Prestwidge

Shayne David Drake

Rodney Colin Hill

Ronald James Bolton

Kerry Walter Sutherland

Tanisha-Lei Joelleene Kaye

Justine Elizabeth Farmer

Tarlah Jean Hardy

Matthew Joseph Ellerton

William John Popata

Leigh Anthony Blackman

