Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, November 27
Crime

by Staff writers
27th Nov 2020 7:26 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Michael Anthony Felsch

Gjymiah Jordan Priestley

Georgina Nicole Barrett

Tasha Ann Lennon

Jamie Lee Fletcher

Shane Anthony Goorden

Richard Gary Doyle

Teresa Michelle Hawkins

Adrian James O'Dea

Craig John Bowen

Jay Jeffrey Eric Harvey

Christel Keitha Harrison

Troy Geoffrey Leitch

Timothy John Stanley

Jesse Kain Sharpe

Petica Mitylene Langford

