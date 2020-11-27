Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Michael Anthony Felsch
Gjymiah Jordan Priestley
Georgina Nicole Barrett
Tasha Ann Lennon
Jamie Lee Fletcher
Shane Anthony Goorden
Richard Gary Doyle
Teresa Michelle Hawkins
Adrian James O'Dea
Craig John Bowen
Jay Jeffrey Eric Harvey
Christel Keitha Harrison
Troy Geoffrey Leitch
Timothy John Stanley
Jesse Kain Sharpe
Petica Mitylene Langford
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, November 27