Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
24th Nov 2020 9:28 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Gordon John Roots

Brett Leslie Hargreaves

Jeffrey Kevin Zimmerlie

Lynette Anne Chapman

Angela Marie Pershouse

Corey James Mcallister

Lleyton Sam Olzard

Wayne Lesley Clay

Jai Michael Kennedy

Adrianus Marinus Kist

Andre Stephen Rice

Tyler-James John Jackson

Sheree Ann Bennett-Wood

Anita Ray Brown

Alexis Liam Temple

Craig Henry Hutchins

Ryan James Ward

Matthew Glenn Hardstaff

Shaun James Warby

Deanne Emma Buckley

Jack-Norman Elliott

Jayden Ashley Roderick

Mystique Deanna Richardson

Dylan Jayden Richards

Justin Thomasson

Mitchell Alexander Steven Watson

Aishish Kondapally

Ronald Charles Thomson

Raymond John Vassallo

Nathan Robert Owens

Tracey Leanne James

Matthew Lionel Anderson

Letecia Birgitte Jensen

Shaun Lee Kelly

Benjamin Jon Houston

Joshua Osborne

Marlee Heather Dugan

Brianna Tilley

Mark Peter Schoeck

Clive Paul Finter

Benjamin Vincent Robinson

Joshua Brian Osborne

Joshua Bryan Fields

Chanel Joy Watson

Grant James Calrow

Dean Malcom Fluerty

Brandon James Gilchrist

Kyle Laurie Cameron

Christopher Andrew Vanderschoot

Tristan Trevor Martin

Graham Trevor Hartley

Bianca Leigh White

Kelly Louise Peirce

Ravi Kumar

James Christopher Brown

Jade Houghton

Natasha Ann Margaret Kaye

Kruze Joesph Barcello

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, November 24

