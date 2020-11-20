FULL LIST: Gladstone court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Troy Matthew Alexander
Louisa Margaret Kerruish
Jay Jeffrey Eric Harvey
Jason Luke Howett
Clinton Sorrensen
Kyle Andrew Jaenke
Rebecca May White
Shannon Michael Rudd
Kristopher Zaine Stewart
Ross Fletcher
Wade Howard Young
Nathan Michael Davis
Bradley James Bickford
Kain William Granzien
Branden John Hedley Prescott
Kyle James Todd
Teresa Michelle Hawkins
Edward Clifford Thorogood
Robert Edward Costin
Shaunn Stephen Leslie Stennings
Adam Lee Williams
Anthony Lee Smits
Christopher William Myers
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, November 20