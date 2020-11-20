Menu
Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, November 20
Crime

FULL LIST: Gladstone court appearances today

by Staff writers
20th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Troy Matthew Alexander

Louisa Margaret Kerruish

Jay Jeffrey Eric Harvey

Jason Luke Howett

Clinton Sorrensen

Kyle Andrew Jaenke

Rebecca May White

Shannon Michael Rudd

Kristopher Zaine Stewart

Ross Fletcher

Wade Howard Young

Nathan Michael Davis

Bradley James Bickford

Kain William Granzien

Branden John Hedley Prescott

Kyle James Todd

Teresa Michelle Hawkins

Edward Clifford Thorogood

Robert Edward Costin

Shaunn Stephen Leslie Stennings

Adam Lee Williams

Anthony Lee Smits

Christopher William Myers

