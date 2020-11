Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today

Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Arnold Saltner

Quentin Tai Goltz

Lindsay Jay Salam

William Donald Doughty

Belinda Jayne Pollock

Farron Wayne Wallace

David Wayne Sinclair

Dale Joram Edward Hamilton

Jamie Sue Duncan

David Charles Ross

Christopher Michael Currie

Brodie Peter John Weir-Smith

Eleisha Johnson

Ezekiel James Martin

Joseph Daniel Jones

Sachin Stewart Gary Doyle

Kye Lewis James Mcdermott

Danny Roy Harris

Evander Johasha Anderson

Kelly Carol Russell

Brian Lindsay Walters

Krystal Maree Short

Toni Raelene Aldworth

Taylor James Ryan

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, November 13