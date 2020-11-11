Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Huntah Klaye Gumz
Kairasu Shipping S.A
Anthony Wayne Redgrave
Ryan Ward
Matthew Johnsen
Kane Patrick Powling
Clayton James Edgar
Aleksandr Korovin
Christopher Robin Neill
Arlia Jayne Shields
Nathan John Rowland
Bradley Alexander Fuchs
Michael James Preston
Kory Wayne Nicholson
Dean Richard Brown
Therese Mary Aldridge
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, November 11