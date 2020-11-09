Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Daniel William Kirkby
Michael Anthony Grace
Joshua Mark Coleman
Harold John White
Peter Lesley Gill
Kerry Walter Sutherland
Ross Kimble Cousins
Rodney Colin Hill
Boe-Daniel Lanard Blunt
Madison Kenneth Horton
Calib Keith Alley
Corey John Carney-Auckram
Daniel Cecil Widgell
Perry Clinton Tyrone L Quakawoot
Brett John Rodgers
Christopher Lee Hawes
Elizabeth Jo-Hannah Mcculloch
Mackenzie Rhiannon Clunes
Dean Michael Ingra
Sean Richard Watson
Eithan Jay Butler
Troy Peter Gould
Christine Pamela Choate
Brody David Grewe
Alexander Geoffrey Crouch
Lashay Edith Rose Morrison
Jason Charles Freak
Lui Matalio Dylan Tiaaleaiga
Steven Lawrence Berry
Tony Ralph Franicevic
Nicholas Jeoffrey Horton
Damon Matthew James Tait
Adrian Russell Sopeer
Dwayn Christopher Spiller
Kayne Anthony Richards
Reuben Locklan Mann
Curtis Reginald James Harding
Samantha Jo Sharp
Michael Bernard Luke Delta
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, November 9