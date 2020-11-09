Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, November 9

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Daniel William Kirkby

Michael Anthony Grace

Joshua Mark Coleman

Harold John White

Peter Lesley Gill

Kerry Walter Sutherland

Ross Kimble Cousins

Rodney Colin Hill

Boe-Daniel Lanard Blunt

Madison Kenneth Horton

Calib Keith Alley

Corey John Carney-Auckram

Daniel Cecil Widgell

Perry Clinton Tyrone L Quakawoot

Brett John Rodgers

Christopher Lee Hawes

Elizabeth Jo-Hannah Mcculloch

Mackenzie Rhiannon Clunes

Dean Michael Ingra

Sean Richard Watson

Eithan Jay Butler

Troy Peter Gould

Christine Pamela Choate

Brody David Grewe

Alexander Geoffrey Crouch

Lashay Edith Rose Morrison

Jason Charles Freak

Lui Matalio Dylan Tiaaleaiga

Steven Lawrence Berry

Tony Ralph Franicevic

Nicholas Jeoffrey Horton

Damon Matthew James Tait

Adrian Russell Sopeer

Dwayn Christopher Spiller

Kayne Anthony Richards

Reuben Locklan Mann

Curtis Reginald James Harding

Samantha Jo Sharp

Michael Bernard Luke Delta

