A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court

by Staff writers
3rd Nov 2020 6:32 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Janine Mcgregor

Catherine Lizabeth Poulton

Andrew Sidney Koosney

Michael Ian Brolly

Ross Fletcher

Christopher William Weeks

Glenn John Wilson

Kym Leanne Mcdonald

Daniel Benjamen Maher

Tom William Dixon

Stewart Ian Mcdonald

Jacob Myles O'Connor

Peter Mario Lanzon

Robert Edward Costin

Calvin Stanley Cullen

Shira-Lee Michelle Priest

Joshua Lawrence Seedsman

Charles Robert Wagener

Gordon John Roots

Trevor Thomas Anderson

Joelene Andriea Hemara

Peter Anthony James Johnson

Andrew Bradley Downing

Katy Myree O'Brien

Shane Anthony Goorden

Tracy Leigh Pengelly

Ezra David Gregory Joe Yow Yeh

Marian Anita Velthuis

Samantha Jane Petersen

Ashley Jane Job

Craig John Bowen

Jodie Anne Gregor

Katherine Frances Powell

Jacob Fudali

David Ross Auty

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, November 3

