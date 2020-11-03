Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Janine Mcgregor
Catherine Lizabeth Poulton
Andrew Sidney Koosney
Michael Ian Brolly
Ross Fletcher
Christopher William Weeks
Glenn John Wilson
Kym Leanne Mcdonald
Daniel Benjamen Maher
Tom William Dixon
Stewart Ian Mcdonald
Jacob Myles O'Connor
Peter Mario Lanzon
Robert Edward Costin
Calvin Stanley Cullen
Shira-Lee Michelle Priest
Joshua Lawrence Seedsman
Charles Robert Wagener
Gordon John Roots
Trevor Thomas Anderson
Joelene Andriea Hemara
Peter Anthony James Johnson
Andrew Bradley Downing
Katy Myree O'Brien
Shane Anthony Goorden
Tracy Leigh Pengelly
Ezra David Gregory Joe Yow Yeh
Marian Anita Velthuis
Samantha Jane Petersen
Ashley Jane Job
Craig John Bowen
Jodie Anne Gregor
Katherine Frances Powell
Jacob Fudali
David Ross Auty
