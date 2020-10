Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Christopher John Lewis

Lucas Hayden Greenham

Jademan Bounkham Harold Drieberg

Branden John Hedley Prescott

Nathan Kurtis Reese

Naphiinuh Jei Fairclough

Suellen Thomas

Robert James Mcgreevy

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Wednesday, October 28