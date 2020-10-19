Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Joshua Wentworth Eyre

Kayne Anthony Richards

Kirtsen Quinn Hurst

Jyolnar Terryll Noogi Malone-Fisher

Louisa Margaret Kerruish

Kylie Joy Ward

Bilyanna Joan Beezley

Alanna Shaye Steff

Tammy Doreen Rohrlach

Jamie Roy White

Ian James Twist

Justin Brian Foley

Christopher John Brand

Tiam Joshua Malone

Lynda Jane Joannidis

Jason Clive Schrader

Linda Lee Newbold

Christopher Derek Bradden

Christopher John Leigh

Troy Matthew Alexander

David Charles Ross

Cole Antony Sanson

Micheal George Potter

Annette Louise Holland

Timothy John Stanley

Travis Glover

Shaun James Warby

Monique Denise Dannatt

Nicholas John Earl

Ryan Venn Diflo

Kim Alexander Marr

Louise Rose Hunter

Calib Keith Alley

Teresa Michelle Hawkins

Neville Joseph Johnson

Julie Maree Mcmullen

Brendon George Jarvis

Barry Mozley

Quinton Jerome Quakawoot

Taylor James Ryan

Cale Troy Pearce

David Lennard Sandbrook

Liam Seth Yatta

Jessica Therese Hywood

Arwa Valmai Dolar

Sheree Ann Bennett-Wood

Eleisha Johnson

Joshua Wayne Money

Chance David Soden

Franklin Godfrey Casey

Peter John Micheal Forrester

Jeremy Edward Gumbleton

Mark Leslie Gordon

Barry Joel Mozley

Khalem Blake Williams

Mark Stewart Ellwood

Desmond Michael Hipwell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Monday, October 19