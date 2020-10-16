FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Curtis Ross Zimmerlie
Ronald James Davies
Nicholas Anthony Mccartney
Danielle May Hampton
Tasha Ann Lennon
Duncan Evan Whitehead
Estelle Lenore Yow Yeh
Geoffrey Michael Lafsky
Sevan Ray Blake
Nicole Suzanne Elliott
Nicholas Anthony Hubbard
Shane Kenneth Nash
Gary Arthur Hall
Clint Bernie Michael Jurd
Kimberly Nichole Morris
Kaiyne Brandon Gill
Keith James Blanch
Moniqu Olivia Talman
David Ross Auty
Nathan James Tighe
Katrina Maree Hill
Keith William Neeves
Katrina Lee Stanford
Barry Joel Mozley
Rebecca May White
Trevor Clint Gibson
Shaye Mitchell Henry
Therese Mary Aldridge
Tayla Brooke Monaghan
Tijana Leigh O'Keefe
Graham Peter Hughes
Gabriel John Neivandt
Kym Leanne Mcdonald
Edward Joseph Grimwood
Chloe Jayne Thorogood
Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards
Brendan Peter Fowler
Leanne Jade Hartigan
Nicholas Jeoffrey Horton
Barry Mozley
Shane John Tickner
Daniel James Morris
Gil Halili Tirona
Nicola Kristie Smith
Cherie Joy Munzer
Madison Kenneth Horton
Peter John Ward
Rebbekkah Kymberly Cutayar
Joshua Wentworth Bartlett
Darren James Hobson
Cheyenne Skye King
Rebecca Marrigje De Looze
Jerome Barry Davis
Craig Allan Bath
Quinton Jerome Quakawoot
Sheree Ann Bennett-Wood
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, October 16