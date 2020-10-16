Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
FULL LIST: Gladstone Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
16th Oct 2020 7:20 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Curtis Ross Zimmerlie

Ronald James Davies

Nicholas Anthony Mccartney

Danielle May Hampton

Tasha Ann Lennon

Duncan Evan Whitehead

Estelle Lenore Yow Yeh

Geoffrey Michael Lafsky

Sevan Ray Blake

Nicole Suzanne Elliott

Nicholas Anthony Hubbard

Shane Kenneth Nash

Gary Arthur Hall

Clint Bernie Michael Jurd

Kimberly Nichole Morris

Kaiyne Brandon Gill

Keith James Blanch

Moniqu Olivia Talman

David Ross Auty

Nathan James Tighe

Katrina Maree Hill

Keith William Neeves

Katrina Lee Stanford

Barry Joel Mozley

Rebecca May White

Trevor Clint Gibson

Shaye Mitchell Henry

Therese Mary Aldridge

Tayla Brooke Monaghan

Tijana Leigh O'Keefe

Graham Peter Hughes

Gabriel John Neivandt

Kym Leanne Mcdonald

Edward Joseph Grimwood

Chloe Jayne Thorogood

Peter Mathew Jordan-Edwards

Brendan Peter Fowler

Leanne Jade Hartigan

Nicholas Jeoffrey Horton

Barry Mozley

Shane John Tickner

Daniel James Morris

Gil Halili Tirona

Nicola Kristie Smith

Cherie Joy Munzer

Madison Kenneth Horton

Peter John Ward

Rebbekkah Kymberly Cutayar

Joshua Wentworth Bartlett

Darren James Hobson

Cheyenne Skye King

Rebecca Marrigje De Looze

Jerome Barry Davis

Craig Allan Bath

Quinton Jerome Quakawoot

Sheree Ann Bennett-Wood

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, October 16

