Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
18th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Jasmine Irene Reid

Arnold Saltner

Daniel Cecil Widgell

Russell James Grimshaw

Lynnette Lacey Yow Yeh

Christopher George Hite

Mascot Campbell Solomon

Patrick Micheal Harding Dorrington

Mason-Jay David Graham Ale Edwards

Nikita Cecelia Ann Atkinson

Paul Anthony John List

Harold John White

Nathan Robert David Ezekiela

Tennielle Erian Josephine Waller

Stacey Maree Currie

Cree-Elizabeth Marcia Ezekiela

Ezekiel James Martin

William Donald Doughty

Rebecca Leagh Girdler

Krystal Maree Short

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, September 18

