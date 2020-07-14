Menu
News

Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
14th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Reuben Locklan Mann

Aaron Demos

Marlee Heather Dugan

Joshua Joseph Robinson

Colin James White

Violette Marie Joukhadar

Leyton Thomas Wood

Joel David Henry Bradbury

Jodie Leigh Drennen

Hadyn James Novelly

Lindsay Jay Salam

Sophie Clare Sweetland

Nicholas Anthony Hubbard

Sharon Lee Stewart

Tracey Kathleen Samin

Kyhan Dearne Robyn Windred

Daniel Robert Cain

Lee John Cody

Leigh Elliott Weston

Brandlee Glen Ohl

Jay Conan Marsh

David James Rankin

Gregory John Hughes

Anthony Graham Charlton

Wayne John Oliver

Timothy John Stanley

Michael Wayne Leplaw

Justin Phelps

Shannon Michael Rudd

Belinda Jayne Pollock

Robert Charles Mackay

Kevin Ralph Dunnett

Reiner Christoph Bean

Craig Allan Bath

Nicholas Anthony Mccartney

Ryan Graham Nayda

Shaunn Stephen Leslie Stennings

Danny Thomas Allen

Petica Mitylene Langford

Michael Leigh Shorthouse

Michelle Evelyn Bezuidenhout

Jair Justin Kuyper

Paul Campbell Tawhai

David John Cameron

Billy James Parnaby

Dylan Jayden Richards

Dylan Savill

Brendan James Bates

Vinny James Hemara

Tracy Leigh Pengelly

Aaron Thomas Pitt

Ivana Cavlovic

Tyson-Lee Trathen

Samantha Thelma Sommerfield

Amanda Jayne Foster

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Tuesday, July 14

gladstone magistrates court

