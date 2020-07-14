Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Reuben Locklan Mann
Aaron Demos
Marlee Heather Dugan
Joshua Joseph Robinson
Colin James White
Violette Marie Joukhadar
Leyton Thomas Wood
Joel David Henry Bradbury
Jodie Leigh Drennen
Hadyn James Novelly
Lindsay Jay Salam
Sophie Clare Sweetland
Nicholas Anthony Hubbard
Sharon Lee Stewart
Tracey Kathleen Samin
Kyhan Dearne Robyn Windred
Daniel Robert Cain
Lee John Cody
Leigh Elliott Weston
Brandlee Glen Ohl
Jay Conan Marsh
David James Rankin
Gregory John Hughes
Anthony Graham Charlton
Wayne John Oliver
Timothy John Stanley
Michael Wayne Leplaw
Justin Phelps
Shannon Michael Rudd
Belinda Jayne Pollock
Robert Charles Mackay
Kevin Ralph Dunnett
Reiner Christoph Bean
Craig Allan Bath
Nicholas Anthony Mccartney
Ryan Graham Nayda
Shaunn Stephen Leslie Stennings
Danny Thomas Allen
Petica Mitylene Langford
Michael Leigh Shorthouse
Michelle Evelyn Bezuidenhout
Jair Justin Kuyper
Paul Campbell Tawhai
David John Cameron
Billy James Parnaby
Dylan Jayden Richards
Dylan Savill
Brendan James Bates
Vinny James Hemara
Tracy Leigh Pengelly
Aaron Thomas Pitt
Ivana Cavlovic
Tyson-Lee Trathen
Samantha Thelma Sommerfield
Amanda Jayne Foster
