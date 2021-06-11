Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, June 11

Here is a list of matters listed at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Leone Anne Nielsen

Steven Ernie Laurance

Tony Ralph Franicevic

John Jason Bartle

Karliea Rose Marie Adams

Darren James Hobson

Elijah James Tabb

Luke Douglas Gentry-Pike

Tye Gregg Lawn

Benjamin Vincent Robinson

Dylan Robert Andrew Bromilow

Lynda Jane Joannidis

Aura-Jayd Atlanta Mccahill

Gabriel John Neivandt

Simmone Eileen Norgrove

Benjamin Jon Houston

Jemah May Thomas

Katy Myree O'Brien

Felicity Evonne Atkinson

Trevor Alan Alcorn

Jason Clive Schrader

Mark Gary Albert Cross

Chance David Soden

Dylan Leslie Ashe

Brendon Beecham Edward Taylor

Phanuel Kaboro

Darrell Leslie George Williams

Justin James Blackman

Michael Scott Ferry

Steven Jon Ellis

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, Friday, June 11