Everybody appearing at Gladstone Magistrates Court, June 22
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Brennen Michael Brown
Jack Samuel Rigbye
Stephen Allan Curtis
Christopher Charles Robertson
Richard Thomas Ackerman
Clayton Goltz
Tania Maree Dravitzki
Delilah Jean Simpson
Harold John White
Grant Lee Smith
Robert Brandon Lee
Alexander Shane Johnson
Robert Edward Costin
Brad William Bailey
Cameron Anthony Hill
Kylee Michelle Suttie
Matthew William Pickering
Kimberly Louise Hausler
Max Schedny Wassell
Jack Daniel Marcello
Timothy Stephen Broughton
Quinton Jerome Quakawoot
Gary Arthur Hall
Andrew William Stronach
Cloie-Anne Ford
Tiffany Ann Allwood
Bradley James Bickford
Troy Peter Gould
Owen Craig Putman
Oliver Zac Etter
Nathan Buddy Harris
Dale Chris Bauer
Luke James Beaumont
Kristi Jane Campbell
Lincoln John Tomlinson
Rueben James Baillie
Daniel John Honeywill
Cherissma Elvera Blackman
Damien Lee Stein
Matti James Kujanpaa
Mitchell William Bartlett
David William O'Connor
Daniel Benjamen Maher
Thomas James Twigg
Ross Edward Randles
Toko-Harieta Maki
Matthew Anthony Mison-Kelly
Krystal Maree Short
Mark Stewart Ellwood
Latanne Juan Doak
Brett Leslie Hargreaves
Dominique Liam Gabriel Penning
