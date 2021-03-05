MEGA LIST: Caboolture Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Schaunnette Dalgleish

Brandon Dillon Dean Turnbull

Paul Arthur Roper

Michelle Therese Moss

Marcus Lee Braithwaite

Andre Hararu Jahmaca Witika

Rikki Antony James Cunningham

Benjamin Mathew Rogers

Connor William Bain

Sally Patricia O'Loughlin

Brandon Allen Johnston

Tamara Janine Mcbean

Mylynn Joseph Chambers

Joanne Margaret Kelk

Nathan Ryan Hester

Stefan Habermann

Ricki Kevin Offer

Michael Gordon Brook

Scott James Dart

Amy Louise Mcdonald

Wanda Lee Marsh

Dylan John Masterson

Leslie James Maddox

Palu Letoa

Dean Roger Harvey

Daniel Todd Kempson

Sharon Lee Coghlan

Kimberley Skye Kent

James Anthony Preston

Deanna Jane Te Awhe

Raymond Joe Morris-Wilson

Angus Raymond Robert Smith

Darryl David Anderson

Leslie Maddox

Johannes Daniel Bauwens

Eyasu Tekie Moges

David Charles Wright

Raid Mansour Slivo

Spencer John Larkey

Linda Ann-Marie Blake

Stacy Maree Rye-Jensen

Shane Brazendale

Robert Ross Kidu

Duncan Paul Sheppard

Benjamin John Huntley

Glen Allan Jones

Moussa Kourouma

Jason Patrick Baker

Lee Ronald Eric Fox

