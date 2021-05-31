FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Monday, May 31

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Michael James Tainui Hobart-Tichborne

Alan Logan

Andrew Bryce Kerrod Walker

Joseph Allan Grogan

Anaru Wallace Turner

Neal Clark

Annaliz Leata Alaimoana

David Da Wei Cai

Emma Louise Beverley Barrett

Kameron Thomas Degac

Paul George Brasch

Madeline Rae Hough

Nicholas Paul Hanley

Tala Yasmin Zanotti

Achol Chol Monykuc

Dean Glen Jones

Tamika Majenta Healey

Derek Barry Barr

Jodie Anne Croul

Jason Allan Nicholls

Tsung-Hao Yu

Adrian Worth Johnson

Luke Anthony Daryono

David Bruce Domingo

Natalie Jayne Powell

Alan Whitley

Mohd Hassan Amir Hussain

Matthew David Barber

William Walter Akseli Mclachlan

Justin Douglas Kennedy

Daniel Wayne Petersen

Barry Denis Fischle

Taylah Christine Oliver

Morgan Elizabeth Lyons

Steven Ha Tran

Shu Xia Wang

Trevor Douglas Tomkins

Tural Mustafayev

Lachlan William Thiel

Brandon Wayne Green

Luke Aaron Jones

Jesse James Edwards

Kye Triston Wilson

Sky Louise Letts

Tyron Bouraga

John Anthony Mclachlan

Lewis Adam Comb

Warren Campbell Coyne

Jay Thomas Stonehouse

Shakira Marie Gesa

Michael Trevor Royce Collins

Ian Syd Serigo Sandow

Maddison Avice

Awais Ibad Ali

Jack Anthony Cadman

Ricardo Antonio Castillo

William John Harding

John Sebastian Kimo

Mauricio Andres Llerena

Rechard Chidi Okonye

Dean Andrew Stevenson

Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan

Trent Andrew Underdown

Robert Barlow

Diarmuid Alan Mcgettigan

Nathan Christopher Bugg

Matthew James Markcrow

Laneselota Petelo Lio

Joseph David Dunshea

Michael John Reiske

Richard Leaf

Marlena Diane Drane

Matthew John Phillips

David Joseph Mapstone

Vernon Anthony Brown

Julie Victoria Mckinney

David John Eardley

Hayley Joy Bucholz

Cory Jay Hollywood

Jacqueline Anne Brown

Dylan Jake Anthony Bock

Andrew James Bruce-Sanders

William James Loli

Mohammed Shafin Manikam

Keith William Ryan Phillips

Louis Wade Quinn

Deanna Maryanne Mcginley

Jagjeet Singh

Daniel James Adam

Nicholas Selwyn Goodman Hennock

Ethan John Dendle

Kaid Heith Millers

Jake Daniel Russell

Christopher William George Gaffney

Gregory David Neve

Deng Kual

Christian Anthony Aidan Tucker

Helen Mary Anderson

Leah Jane Cottle

Liam Patrick Heston

William Warry

Chanel Joy Watson

Joshua Alan White

Linda Thien Kim Chau

Jeffrey John Sagar

Douglas Owen Traynor

Babak Najariyan

Lachlan Archer Hampson

Tristan James Godfrey

Cooper Jordan Breen

Michael John Jackson

Ernad Avdic

Tarquin Vincent Grott

Matthew John Keong

Brian Michael Pearce

Zachary William Ainge

Dillon John Morgan

Joshua Wayne Brinkhuizen

Steven Leslie Grace

Ricardo Mayaute

Penpa

Vantha Larry Soeung

Douglas Mitchell Stevens

Mohammad Bazzi

Archie Kevin Smith

Joshua Dylan Little

Ryan Angel Watson

Stacey Ann Swaine

Michael James Smith

Nathan Hoar

Anthony Jay Gatley-Dunne

Stephen Noel Johnson

Michael James Raineri

Natalie Hammond

Jessie Jordan Dale

Ashley John Whiteman

Jack Steven Burrows

Haidi Cher Healey

Logan William Warren

Joseph Raymond Coggins-Wolf

Tara Maree Cavanagh

Harm Paul Sebastiaan Van Essen

Nganatatafu Folau Alovili

Alexander Samuel Lawson

Christopher Martin Hall

Brittany Josephine Byrne

Owen Noel Franklin

Edward James Lee

Sayed Sadat Hashimi

Frank Mcclymont

Ellen Claire Betts

Rees Alexander Farley

Brok Marc William Mcnamara

Aamon Yordi Zantvoort

Lachlan Taunao

Kevin John Newell

Oscar David Vega

Kham Mai Trieu

Jarrod William Hodges

Daimen Tealai

Geonsik Gong

Jerry Jack Siaosi

Melvyn Siddall

Gershome Kebel Rodgers

Bradley John Robinson

Gareth Earl Rhodes

Liam Stephen Derbyshire-Carty

James David Billing

John Leonard Webster

Daniel Peter Clayton

Jeffrey Richard Rowse

Raymond Henry Garland

James Matthew Leathem

Alen Stanojevic

Hanna Victoria Whalen Peard

Scott Steven Littlechild

Philip John Maxwell

Daniel Joseph Walsh

Jamie Thomas Demaine

Tristan Xavier Corcoran

Janelle May Johnson

Jaidyn James Mackey

Aron Richard Rodda

Misael Aguilar Trejo

Daniel Bruce Steele

Keren Elizabeth Graham

Matthew James West

Jay James Robinson

Kym Rodney Aaron Tredgold

Bruce Michael Wilcox

Nicole Ann Kessell

Ethan Joseph Moratti

Sharna Amy Holmes

Roger Ivan Cooney

Kyhannie Haere Hirini

Dale Massey Shipston

Gabriel Paul Santos Ehmsen

Matthew William Archer

Kumar Honey

Brendon Gary Cropper

Liam James Macginley

Sandra Lee Denny

Benjamin William Parsons

Colin William Macvicar

George Jermaine Fai

Christopher Brian Prasser

Owen James Denning

Richard John Marlborough

Geordan Leslee James Mercer

Brett Allan Giveen

Shane Robert Douglas Baker

Jillian Davison

Sylvia Disano

Lachlan Elliott Damon Lawrance

Jack Aaron Barlow

Boyd Steven Ericson

Martin Adam Vega

Abhishek Kumar Shaw

Kylie Maree Jackson

Oscar Renton

David James Boneham

Tracy-Ann Glasgow

