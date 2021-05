FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 18

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Rhys Lewis Thomas

Jason Carl Walters

Riley Edward Lewis Mallett

Jake Robert Russell

David Charles Rex Deacon

Zac Jason Patrick Tye

Liana Mary-Anne Lewis

Russell Eric Carfantan

Benjamin James Dennis

James Jon Naupa

William Andrew Robert Austin

Daniel John Jager

Christopher John Stansbie

Deryck Charles Parusel

John David Andrew

Matthew Alexander Powell

Chanel Joy Watson

Courtney Francis Sarah Macgregor

Kenneth James Patterson

Clifton John Kaumoana

Jacob Anthony Jackson

Jarad Hammermeister

Lauren Rose Carter

Katrina Jayne Earles

Alexander Paul Pluta

Jesse Lee Oconnell

Mark Jason Bowles

Christian Geoffrey Smalley

Jerry Dean Evangelista Kuipers

Peter John Spencer

Global Water Science Technologies Pty Ltd

Megha

Steven Victor Hodges

Matthew David Jackson

The Pool Tile Company Pty Ltd

Chloe Ellison

John-Pierre Elie Elias

Global Water Science Technologied Pty Ltd

Tony Van Pham

Charles Dupois

Richard James Totoro

Jay Anthony Glennon

Lissa Susan Rose

Harley Page Worldon

Stuart Wayne John Broome

Sarah Jane Oakenfull

Ramadan Ibrahim Kodi

Sara Maree Christofis

Bronwyn Susan Hocking

Peter Michael Roux

Jody Kimara Wright

Glen David Edwards

Scott Williams

Jordan Stanley Mark Richards

Carlos Eduardo Imbroisi Filho

Dezimir Golic

Tess Ann Bromham

Susan Coppens

Ian Thomas Hoy

Ashley Aliese Green

Bailey Jay Rowland

Daniel Edward Cox

Nicholas James Oreilly

Trevor Charles Connors

Annika Elizabeth Eddie

Lynette Asenati Logoia

Courtney Mcgregor

Joshua Michael Caldwell

David James Mccallum

Aaron Wayne Hackney

Susan Louise Davies

Raelee Duncan

Brock Anthony Marcus Ashcroft

Yuan Gao

Craig Anthony Carter

Jordan Beau George

Daniel Gebretensay

Robert Francis Mcphee

Jaye Stephen Kornet

