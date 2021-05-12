FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Wednesday, May 12

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Tyler Maclaren Espinosa

Brett Nigel Saunders

Tara Maree Cavanagh

Tabitha Marie Thomsen

Dale James Woolan

Frank Clifford Flower

Josephine Cyndell Rose Saylor

Mark Warwick Jones

David James Edwin Smith

Sione Fapuaiki Feao

Michael Anthony Capner

Christopher Francis Mccarty

Aiden-Mathew Morgan-Preece

Alana Louise Reilly

Joakim Sten Bruze

Ramadan Ibrahim Kodi

Darren Edmond Gough

Yusuf Kareem Deen

Mark Ray Bridgeman

Lachlan Peter Blake

James Harry Flaskett

Chloe Eveleen Reid

Ruby Kunginarra Anastasia King-Morrison

Kris Spizzirri

Damien James O'Shea

Charlene Thomasina Fay Weazel

Kirsty Louise James

Damian O'Shea

Hayden Mitchell Larrigan

Olivia Rose Thane

Cris David Medina

Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough

Grace Maree Millard

Jaycee Kym Terjesen

Chantal Maree Phillips

Tiana Skye Kerr

Tim Christian Ruder

Troy Andrew Nelder

Jacob Henning Pedersen

Joshua Kyle Crowther

Marie Lydie Anabelle Pousson

Daniel Adam

Erwin Buljubasic

Tyler Maclearn Espinosa

Ali Ebrahimi

Toby Glenn Collins

Mitchell Anthony Toki

Casey Craig Woodhead

Anthony Scott Scowcroft

Deon Ramon Presotto

Christopher David Feeney

Brendan Luke O'Mara

Kawaana Lee Nanette Dalton

Trevor Atherton

John Leonard Smith

William Wells

Bradley John Ponting

David Anthony Seris

Roneel Ronald Prasad

Kelly Lee Vlek

Robert Colin Mayo

Christopher James Brown

Lisa Joyce Mcdonald

Marlena Diane Drane

Zachary Byron Healey

Matthias Ernest Illingworth

Nathaniel John Matthews

Sahand Khoshaein Mahfroujaki

Margaret Michelle Laurel Blair

Billy Robert Johnson

Justin Andrew Braun

Matthew Noel Hallows

Andy Lam

Malcolm Matau

Ellen Lela Dallow

Danny Troy Duggan

Gregory Stephen Kite

Craig William Relf

Shanaya Skye Godfrey-Young

Cindy Lee Bowden

Michael Brian Pattison

Bradley Francis Greene

David Matthew Hassall

Jody-Maree Joan Morrow

Reece Scott Crombie

Mitchell James Wilson

Richard Norman Yates

Paul Andrew Castle

Christopher Daniel Killian

Stephen Alan Roger Goodridge

Brooke Maree Anderson

Lauren Jade Coker

Jasmine Jamille Hooper

Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma

Michael Shane Fraser

Melissa Jane Faulkner

Justin Terrance Mcleod

Yuan Lin

Kodie Hodges

Kyron Dryden

Marise Patricia Byrne

Marsha Aileen Lee Dawson

Tahi Justin Ford Gray-Tuapawa

Rebecca Louise Rodgers

Shannon Ellen Millikin

Calvin Joel Thomas

Skye Melinda Hutton

Timothy Frank Ceolin

Karen Leanne Meehan

Benjamin Hunter Cleaver

Phillip John Maxwell

Jessica Anne Mcdowall

Matthew David Covill

Joseph Charles Dean Chambers

James Vaughan Chorlton

Aaron James Sheehan

Scott Grant Adey

Stephen Anthony Street

Sefik Ferizovic

Colleen Anne Mccaskie

Nabeel Suliman Anglo

Annmarie Forbes

Bernard Charles Holland

Sam Faneco

Deni Maxi Shally

Mary Wilder Kadie

Eleanor Rose Dimock

Justin Visona

Mark Douglas Edwards

John Gatmai Ruot Gatwec

Edward Andrew Schravemade

Milly Agnes Allawu

Wayde Daniel Williamson

Thomson John Thomas

Emily Jayne Sloan

Michael Malcolm Clark

Travis Frank Bergvall-Williams

Adam Ellis

Clinton Samuel Wayne Chand-Bell

Bronwyn Theresa Panuel

Steven Raymond Faulder

Trent Jesse Jerome Robert

Tonga Valevale Paea Tonga

Robert Joseph Neville

Adam Craig Wendt

Sean Neal Franklin

Philip John Maxwell

Oscar Frederick Wynn Brown

Benjamin Stuart Agnew

Jacquelin Rowena Ivory

Peter John Bratic

Ashleigh Michelle Louise Levitt

Kenneth John Burgess

Napier Mitchell Ruru Hutana

James Leslie Hockings

Kelly-Ann Helen Sloan

Raymond Luke Bundle

Victor Michael O'Dea

Julie Anne Mcnaughton

Boyd Steven Ericson

Malcolm James Barnes

Ryan James Patterson

Client Miles Theuerkauf

Todd Scott Whatley

Luke Aaron Phillips

Paul Robert Barratt-Hassett

Stephen John Peters

Bridgette Emily Fenton

Jade Cory Salman

Justin Cavell Dale

Jerome Aiden Alexander Misa

Deon Charles Sandy

Jace Alan Bateman

Richard Murgha Mack

Gerrard Leo Davis

Jake Dakota Pottinger

James Angus Kennedy-Anlezark

Richard Hutton Huxley Reed

Harley Peter Voss

Peter Alan Christopher Gray

Dylan Steel Pickersgill

Anthony Edwin Crane

Sally Ann Gilbert

Drew William Wildey

Amanda Claire Duroux

James Peter Forycki

Richard Matthew Bartulin

Roger Lago

Adnya Karu Barton-Bright

Teneil Lee Hassan

Jen-Chieh Pang

Tevita Liku Senituli

Zizo George

Rupert Edward Geater Logan

Michael Craig Rogers

Rebecca Anne Cox

Ken Sonio Solberg

Jakob Benjamin Leon Gillan-Carroll

Samantha Lee Warnick

Jasmine Marie Wyeth

Trent Lee Turnbull

Curt Thomas Martin

Akon Victoria Deng

Kyson Onbashi

Benjamin John Wittmann

Derek Ashley Foster

Gregory Neil Rogers

Fadhili Majaliwa

Dafydd Evans

Lily Amelia Morgan

Reece James Boxshall

Hussein Sarhan

David Anthony Olive

Luke Anthony Davy

Lee Matthew Wilson

Troy Jonathon Bickle

Maurice Jasson Quarta

Samantha Anne Carpenter

Amy Louise Taylor

Tyson Iago Walker

Samuel Paul Egar

Stephen Albert Long

Jaye Stephen Kornet

Rebecca Lee Booth

Joseph Robert Mangan

Kor Nuat Akoy Mijok

Matthew Calim Crowther Christie

Nikkitta Margaret Richards

Nathan Lee Wilson

Jesse Craig Lingard

Shanthi Marie Kalyanasundaram

Emily Rose Ryan-Spearritt

Sandeep Kumar

Tony Mihael Waye

Lauren Marree Mcmahon

William Keith Underwood

Samuel Momolou Rogers

Jayden Travis Haag

Kathryn Margaret Law

Emily Louise Adams

Kirsten Amy Pousson

Dion Bruce O'Hara

Aaron Troy Ross

Christine Kazanas

Jasmine Glynda Van Welie

Denis Ceric

David John Martinelli

Adam Keith Ellis

Alec Cowen-Kennedy

Rosie Suttie

Aaron Ryan

James Daniel Gurn

Gweng Deng

Kristen Patricia Macleod

Benjamin Robert Shephard

Scott William John Podesta

Brodie Glen Black

Gregory John Lee

Peter Roberts Maxwell

James Britt

Sharna Maria Buckingham

Adahlia Revai Groves-Hardy

David Jurcut

Susan May Rose Bebbington

Meng Liang Desmond Tong

Merrika Maryellen Chappelle

Raina Grace Moncrieff

Tristan David Sami

Sara Jane Anderton

Kaylah Marie Welsh

Karen Leanne Dean

Taha Zomorodian

Shannon Wayne Adams

Michael John Casey

Patrick Gerard Majella Burke

Kasna Joyce Garcia

Gareth Earl Rhodes

Emmanuel Sahr Pessima

Thiik Chol Thiik

Max Stalin Campos

Pero Bozic

Chrysty Lyn Wearn

Jeremy Natan Bauer

Robert Waine Tayler

Richard Giles Clarke

Joseph Wolf Owais

Richard James Austen

Nelson Andrae Patea

Simon John Hickey

Percy Shane Ashley William Orcher

Clint Miles Theuerkauf

Waiharore Waikawhia Totore Manthey

Gursimrat Kaur

Roy Danny Wells

Aaron Frank John Howden

Daniel John Stratford

Alec Richard Peter Kennedy

Jamie Louise Cousins

Ronald Lee

David James Strugnell

Jessica Kathleen Beplate

Adrian Matthew Baer

Eric John Blair

Hannah Margaret Apps

Andrew Nicholas Filips

Kenneth Wayne Jensen

Benjamin Scott Kalotai

Peter John Sims

Mary Yom Bul

Luke Tipene Tahata

William Nathan Te Hore

Joshua Adam White

Jaime Thomas John Norris

Martin Rooke

Rehannah Tiona Gorham

Samuel James Johnson

Jake Nicoll

Benjamin Louis Centemeri

John Henry Cornwell

Derek Barry Barr

Lyndelle Marie Brooks

Joseph Kevin Alec Bebbington

Warren Campbell Coyne

