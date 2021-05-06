FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Andrew Shane Williams
Edward Donald Mearns
Scott Brian Cuskelly
Shaun William Fien
David James Thomas
Magdelena Kataryzna Winter
Krishan Kishore Tangri
Robert James Meredith
Tamsyn Violet White
Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell
Serena Rose Di-Totto
Brendan James Parkin
Martin Chin-Hsiang Chang
Michael James Wood
Matthew Martin John
Brent William Borchardt
William Douglas Walker
Bradley Craig James Mcdermott
John Glen Sprogis
Chellee Anne Howorth
Ivy Lillian Kent
Hyojin Kim
Christopher Colin Forshey
Heath Graeme Hazelton
Belza William Darryl Lowah
Magid Beyrami
David John Mchugh
Meelis Mitt
Neamah Htter Hassoon Alskeini
Juan Jose Henao Salazar
Ivan Tesic
Norman Glen Matthew Cobbo
Abdel-Kader Russell-Boumzar
Darryl Jack Bryce Loa
Joshua Adam Turner
Thomas Alexander Browning
Leonardo Andrew Casella
Zion Niko Aviga
Craig John Bettson
Stephen Anthony Dunne
Sreejith Raveendran
Donald Hamilton Whyte
Luke Edward Woodfield
Faatamalii Tavita
Jasvir Singh Jaura
Owen Ray Renouf
Jessica Suzanne Bennett
Sally Maree Mccluskey
John Glen Robert Sprogis
Manjinder Kaur
Nakitta June Lingwoodock
Rebecca Lee Booth
Chloe Jane Marshall
Brooke Ashley Prouten
Connor Allen Gater
Steven James Haverhoek
Wonim Haile Tessema
Justin William Michael Brand
Stephen Mark Mcgregor
Bradley Allen Lamb
James Elliot Donald Briigmann
Pardeep Saili
Suellen Jan Taylor
Gayle Margaret Kathleen Jones
Melissa Jane Faulkner
Damien John Kevin Quinn
Timothy Luke Rodgers
Paula Andrea Alvarez Herrera
Parth Sharma
Robert Anthony John Donovan
Billy-Jack Anthony Clevens
Angus Joseph James
Deborah Michelle Congreve
Sandra Cristina Gonclaves Carvalho Bladon
Rupert Edward Geater Logan
Shanthi Marie Kalyanasundaram
Nigel Robert Valentine
Lincoln Andrew Blackwood
Jerome Rodney Dalton
Reneanne Amelia Gale
Brendan Mark Wells
Taylor Rose Mackenzie
Gareth James Casey
Jack Anthony Crowdey
Benjamin Denis James Condon
Jason Luke Murray
Paul Anthony Tunney
Cody John Schloss
James Rupert Venture Cramb
Shane Leimeister
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 6