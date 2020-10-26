Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Rachael Bell
Marc Henry
Dante James Cameron
Christopher John Crowe
Craig Douglas
Emily Roma
Gregory Stephen Kite
Vincent O'Dempsey
Yves William David Greenhill
Tanzeela Bi Khan
Trong Patrick Nguyen
Zach Michael Featherstone
Jodi Ann Green
Adrian Stephen William Hing
William Kyal Beeken
Alexander Jonathan Formenton
Wilson Gregory
Beau Gregory Langley
Christopher Patrick Leary
Christopher Edward Owen Hill
Paul Daniel Ellis
Cian Bennis
Lincoln Patrick Conquest
Aleksander Kornel
Robert Scott Tofler
Madeleine Louise Vanriet
Scott Owen Elliott
Sergey Alexeev
Shawn James Kubik
Believe Ndayishimiye
Jadee Walker
Bianca Louise Alexanderson
Grant Ian Ross
Michael Ashley Luke Smee
Kai Tan
Zachary Jack Thornton
Jared Ryan Williams
Joshua Lord
Veit Sigmund Jenke
Kristie Michelle Stratton
Kurt Cecil Seaton
Colin William Macvicar
Michael John Featherstone
Liam Isaac Drumm
Paul James Drummond
Bruce Nairne Crighton
Leah Elizabeth Stringer
Said Mohamud Abdi
Andrew Thomas Blight
Matthew John Frame
Europe Chand
Aprim Pal Singh Cheema
Courtney Kathleen Estelle Golby
Tyng-Yeu Yan
Paul Canham
Myles Ryan Bickle
Reece James Albert Bood
Perry John Gummer
Dowall Robert Larsen
Jagmeet Singh Sohal
Johnathon Christopher Pavletich
Kathrine Jean Haniotis
Cody James Seymour Lawler
Dana-Marie Pearse
Craig Froome
Carrisa Ann Stolk
Rhys Lewis Thomas
David Steven Sorban
David Peter Christ
Beau Koorockin
Alexander Hakal Monsour
Hai Ngoc Tran
Michael William Pershouse
Andrew Clive Ellis
Paul Anthony Kelsall
Corey Algie
Richard John Marlborough
Craig Stephen Goold
Manumalo Salue
Azhar Ahmed
Andrew John Brom
Mariah Jayne Wastell
James Daniel Durham
Kimberley Tina Deans
Wolf Brock Cameron
Robert James Newham
Gavin Owen William Georgetown
Clinton James Mackie
Kym Michelle Bailey
Emmanuel Jackson
Liam James Macginley
Malcolm Douglas Severinsen
Conah Ryley Morrissey-Harvey
Maddison Avice
Rikki James Oliver
Sky Louise Letts
Tobi James Arnold
Lewis James Edhouse
Jimmie Chet Heterick
Thomas Alexander Ratahi Mamaku
Elizabeth Dawn Pearce
Janet L Davey
Clint Victor Beeston
Daniel Joseph Gregory
Mitchell Troy Plehan
Timothy Paul Randel
Stacey Ann Mann
Jatin Narsey
Olivia Jean Shallcross
Kanghao Yang
Nicholas Anthony Day
Peter John Karagiannakis
Geordan Leslee James Mercer
Matthew James King
Spencer Lawrence Browne
Biannca Vivienne Pitt-Davidson
Aidan Dale Meier-Collins
James Martyn Boaden
Alisha Erin Robinson
Sonya Lynn Sowerby
Chaney Leigh Swyny
Tom Ho
Marco David Bortoli
Damien Patrick Silver
Kierin Charles Pitcher
Jasey Keepa Harrison
Mark Development And Construction
Jeremy Ry Prickett
Jesse Alexander Terrantroy
Lisa Jane Ikanivere
Jaswinder Singh
Peter Gregory John Fielden
Mustafa Ozmen
Juan Carlos Cardenas Casallas
Clayton Kelly
Jayden Andrew Swatton
Craig Jeffrey Ross
Nicholas Stimson Francis
Mark John Mottinelli
Dane Brian Holton
Thomas Shaun Oconnor
Asadullah Khan
Andrew Crettenden
Darryl John Clancy
Wooju Hyeong
David Bruce Domingo
Peter Alan Nisbet
Kyle Anthony White
Scott Robert Hansen
Antony Owen Weller
Abraham Desmond Whitinui
Izaiah Paparoa Romia
Ben Alexander Townson
Brent Arthur Rose
Luke Augustine Stratton
Gurjot Singh
Alosman Ajanovic
Emily Nicole Bagrowski
Jessica Brooke Mcdonald
Stevan Firic
Connor Allen Gater
Brina Sherrie Hinton
Cody Michael Mcmillan
Liam James Jordan-Marsland
Matthew George Sawden
Jade Samantha Hogan
Boe Michael Appleton
Roisin Donaghy
Courtney Alexandra Helmers
Joshua Leslie Martin
Ayesha Shaye Dey
Aidan Michael Wolff
Kurun Yackiel Ruska-Fisher
Rajesh Manche
Anthony Norman Micale
James Lindsay Parry
Darren Timothy James Patterson
Liam Lawrence Sheppard
Angel-Lucianna Aria-Leung Vesna
Jessey Steven Bell
Jason Andre Jorgensen
Tyson Leigh Sojan-Hunter
Mohamed Kenneh
Matthew Johne Buchanan
Lachlan William Thiel
Jo-Ann Tracey Battye
Stephen Bryant Wright
Lance Gregory Coolwell
Beth Jane Pennisi
Matthew David Jackson
Hamse Mohamud
Beau Jacob Orchard
Alan Robert Ralph
Raimonds Aleksander Kangur
Damien Allan Cunningham
Shane Peter Chidgzey
Brandon Clint Porter
Jackson Alexander Small
Melinda Louise Austin
Riley Edward Lewis Mallett
Matt James Nolan
Jade Rose French
Dereck Iria Chase
Piet Luan Ta
Helena Machol
Curtis Rowen Thompson
Anthony Shane Hislop
Farshid Mirzadeh
Dominic Edmund Hansson
Aziz Ur Rehman
Nicholas James Soles
Mark Anthony Davis
Brandon James Ogborne
Jak Quinn Swayn
Roberta Silva Porto
Kye James Bowen
Beau Andrew John Smith
Sean Douglas Broom
Daniel Alexander Connors
William Gaffney
Brock Kevin Martin
Paul Michael David
Christopher Lee Knox
Chad Lee Symons
Sade Mohamed
Yu Liu
Steven Michael Campbell
Alexander Richard Black
Benjamin John Kimber
Cheyenne Paige B Harmatz
Dwayne Walter Mccarthy
Abdirahman Aden Warsame
Kara-Lee Jackson
Kelly Nicole Small
Robert Jeffrey Campbell
Danelle Rose Sheen
Nathan James Victor Gardiner
Stephanie Maree Sangster
Clive Ronald Lewis Brimble
Simranjit Singh Jhajj
Ashley Gordon Wecker
Huanran Zhang
Lauren Kate Kruger
Jonathon David Watson
Dane Holton
Rebecca Lee Callaghan
