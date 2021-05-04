FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Emma Marie Windle
Darren Stanley Johnston
Sara Debra-Lee Harris
Shane Lester Charles Smith
Juan Pablo Ayala Gonzalez
Huda Ahmed Haji Elmi
Deborah Charlene Bell
Jamie Jason Hasic
James Caldwell
Edwin Scicluna
Tom Andrew Kinsey
Zoey Ann Marie Doyle
Jamie Patrick Fleming
Lynn Stacey Henry
Katrina Jane Woodrow
Brian Paul Howes
Christopher David Feeney
Dwaine Norman Knight
Jeff Henry Musgrove
Niklas Luke Swain
Raymond Scott James
Stuart Ross Wallace-Cuneo
Sharney Lee Bulman
Jafar Khzri
Peter Jason Haynes
Kellie Lorraine White
Brenda Marie Cook
Luke Augustas Turnham
Katey Moubarak
Mikal Rodney Fletcher
Andrew James Murphy
Michael James Tainui Hobart-Tichborne
Benjamin James Bereza
Kaylah Jane Culpitt
Sarah Dayle Willingham
Lillian Jane Butterworth
Daniel John Quinn
Keirron Geoffrey Allan Spicer
Carl Gerald Stewart
Byron Justin Madison Rivans
Christian Anthony Aidan Tucker
Harm Paul Sebastiaan Van Essen
Joshua Leslie Nunn
Michael David Bartlett
Michael Steven Lane
Bob Manus Mick Van Oorschot
Madeline Rae Hough
Vincent James Taylor
Josiah Daniel Robinson
Jamie Luke Harwood
Tanja Louise Cameron
Jonothan Meuller
Daniel John Harrison
Trent Harold Gilder
Robert Mason-Punch
Alex Ray Bunning
Renee Lynn Conlon
Jay Tyler West
Lance Jamie Mcguire
Robert Paul Drew
Reece James Boxshall
Robert William Mark Tohovaka
Patrick Desmond O'Loughlan
John Edward Murphy
Daniel Alan Staton
Maxwell Steven Reid
Mike Jacob Kino
Crystal Anne Court
Leigh Stewart Ryan
Cameron David Gibbs
Costa George
Michelle Joy Harris
Jo-Anne Lisa Seymour
Mark Anthony Brazel
Daniel David Ellis
Amanda Claire Duroux
Luke John Wynhoven
William Graham Florito Fein
Matthew James Newton
Sharon Roberta Jane Wiley
Tyson Iago Walker
Brett Daniel Frazer
Joshua Robert Radford
Steve Caiylum Ashton Sanderson
Kara Jane Darling
Jakob Daniel O'Driscoll
Shannon Michael Hamers
Taliyah Williams
Stephen Kingsley Riley
Juan Carlos Ospina Orjuela
Przemyslaw Rafal Sobczak
Alex William Heming
Michael James Branagan
Marcus Beal
Rebecca Mclaren
Michael Joseph Bohl
Kyra Leigh Anne Webb
Jesse Aaron Dare
Catherine Sao Dakowah
Wayne Phillip Gordon
Bryony Elizabeth Carmichael
Jacob Gilbert
Jason-Lee David Suratman
Michael Ivan Suto
Justin Damian Beesley
Colin James Ash
Anthony Leon Lavelle
David John Eardley
Alexander Marc Albert Mcpherson
Jay-Boy Elliott Tass
Stephen John Davies
Scott Williams
Ruben Andrijevic
Richard John Webber
Janelle May Johnson
Pedros Whitley Ramoni
