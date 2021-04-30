FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kyisha Maisie Rose Logan

Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan

Georgie Maree Mcclelland

James Anthony Martin

Robert Gregory Mills

Nathan George Bright

Wesley Allan Fidler

Dylan Peter Obren

Marcus Kerschbaumer

John Alexander Mcdonald

Aaron James Smith

Ljupce Cvetanoski

Evan Peter Jones

Adut Santino Madut

Charlotte Rosemary Hellen

Kian Fui Yong

Lachlan Peter Blake

David Cobban

Troy Anthony Byers

Shayne Anthony Bailey

Denise Antoinette Deen

Roderick Charles Oram

John Paul Gay

Regan Bruce Mackenzie

Damien John Mills

Mark Stephen Mcintyre

Chantel Ann-Louise Goltz

Kyle Reid Weir

Beau Anthony Mcnally

Tyrell Erueti

Tipilisio Ngalungalu Mahe

Kelly Leigh Lark

Holley-Jane Wood

Glen Colin Thompson

Shakita May Hughes

Peter Luke Samartzis

Jamie Jason Hasic

Ioannis Giorgatzis

Cain Matthew Age

Antoni Sitkowski

Steven Leonard Cartledge

David Henry Reed

Andrew Collins

Jacinta Maree Moore

Annabelle Zoe Smith

Bradley Dennis Ellwood

John Roger Myers

Bram Norbert Kuipers

Jamie Michael Brown

Asai Emmanuel Malual

Colin David Whittington

Alexandra Christina Bastin

Sebastian Illiparambil John

Emily Sharon Baxter

Nicholas Daniel Hoare

Ana Vanila Taufa

Brad Edward Graham

Roland Cunington

John Wal Wal

Shae-Leigh Kelly

Beau Alexander Hill

Renee Jody Innis

Toby Jon Gould

Heqiqian Liang

Benjamin Michael Pearcy

Aaden Zachariah Reid

Shania Fay Joyce Conlon

Dalmatia Rose Elizabeth Gagai

David Cameron Mcnicol

Hamid Reza Badragheh

Natasha Ann Jones

Cedric Max Roma

Ebony Bridie Mcgrady Hayden

Bobbie Millie Smith

Murray Robert Keith Jackson

Joshua Dale Chubb

Malwyn Ray Jarman

Clayton George Ridley

Matthew Defreitas

Marc Kenneth Percival

Adrian Carl Mitchell

Aidan Ryan Smith

Richard Ian Bridges

Alexander Edward Muller

John Arthur Mccoll

Travis Anthony Clearwater

Catherine Elizabeth Patterson

Samantha Emily Cowan

Yolanda Jade Dodds

Clayton Zane Murphy

Paul Steven Blowes

Mohanand Falih Hasan

Nicholas Bunic

Antony Martin Geurtjens

Max Peter Nation

Harry Metos

Gordon James Dunn

Simon Areski Marceau Legouverneur

Carolann Mclaughlin Andrews

Adam Matthew Emery

Kyle Jason Vesely

Joseph James Coolwell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, April 30