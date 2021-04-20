FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brooke Caitlin Treloar

Ryan Jack Donaldson

Tony Collin Mackay

Luke David Hickey

Tamara Lee Fitzhenry

Brandon Darren Curry

Kymbah Ann Anderson

Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu

Scott Williams

Bartholomew James Heron

Craig Andrew Fabre

Alex William Heming

Stuart Galloway

Mark David Paul

Lynn Stacey Henry

Mary-Louise Hocking

Daniel Roberto Ciobo

Yusuf Kareem Deen

Joshua Wayne Daryl Gillman

Kyron Dryden

Paul William Sapwell

Adrian Dylan Worden

Jacob Raymond Bourke

Shylamaire Kwan Taylor

Elias Guthridge Abraha Vatnabar

Edward Henry Battaglene

Tegen Stephan

Nathan Lee Wilson

Naomi Louise Harkins

Jethro David Duncan

Justin Andrew Braun

Dexton Casey Simic Thorn

Hamisi Mkuu Mahere

Beaujest John Cooper

Jamie Jason Hasic

Alexandra Christina Bastin

Aaron Jason Long

Samuel Peter Wallman

Kaitlyn Angelina O'Keeffe

Deonia Amelia Ninyette

Anthony La Valle

Darryn Gordon Meier

Thomas James Smith

Elizabeth Ann Louise Phillips

Khya Thomas Nicholson

Ryan Daniel Alan Perry

Dwayne Stephen Viney

David William Wilkie

Craig John Winters

Isileli Mokeniata Paasi

Neville Morris Goodman

Meredith Anne Johanson

Jason Paul Brown

Karmalieta Watson

Degen Hans Runge

Roger Kerryn Moore

Zac Bronson Ferry

Christopher Michael Zaulich Collyer

Ruben Andrijevic

Clint Victor Beeston

Travis Sebastian Almat

Matthew Brendan Carson

Ashley Robert Burns

Philip John Maxwell

Brett Thomas Waters

Alexander Zain

David Anthony Olive

Martin Rooke

Adaja Claire Dixon

Alexander Zanemann

Miroslav Marjanovic

Sienna-Rose Biddick

Toby Jon Gould

Christopher Alan Kent

Shannon Mark Blackwood

Marlon Brian Roma

Chad James Stevens

Perena Mckinnon Skachill Haenga

Matthew Owen Treloar

David Allan Weatherstone

Mark Peter Swindells

David Lloyd Auckram

Crystal Marie Sawyer

James Terry Penn

Debra Lynne Coulter

Jasmine Jane Sabatino

Kaylah Jane Culpitt

Odola Elijah Omot Abla

Amber Mary Leanne Urquhart Bunt

Michael Dylan Williams

Stephen Michael Williams

Scott Eugene Graham

Shaamin Kaiherau Eynon

Darryl James Pendrick

Adrian Eddie Senio Toala

Sangeeta Rao

Jesse Stuart Dobbs

Clinton Patrick Noy

Christopher James Richmond

Prudence Michelle Pennicott

Damion Antonio Fiore

Donna Marie Toy

Terence Roy Willmot

Teneeka Lee Sexton

Terrance Hugh Bradshaw

Terry Latu

James Taiki Kilburn

Eliah James Blackman

Robert William Ritchie

Amber Jody Anne Houston

Madeline Rae Hough

Alexander Bryce Domalewski

Jamie Leigh Carn

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 20