Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Daniel James Kelly
Kawaana Lee Nanette Dalton
Kailey Sue Evans
Christopher Allan Hill
Sepulona Lemuelu
Mohammad Safayat Khadem
Nicholas Paul Hanley
Michelle Elleney Tagu
Jaye Stephen Kornet
Andrew Nicholas Filips
Kyra Leigh Anne Webb
Brooke Marree Coe
Kelly Leigh Lark
Jasmine Thelma May Smith
Rebecca Anne Cox
Sharney Lee Bulman
Alexander Llewelyn Bond
Adam John Gray
Jason Christopher Eastaughffe
Christopher William Conlon
Skye Belinda Hoolihan
Scott Ronald Shaw
Matthew Robert Peel
Cris David Medina
Brodie Glen Black
Kevin Mark Carstairs
Michelle Joy Harris
Matthew James Newton
Jeffrey David Gortmans
Nethaniel Bartlett
Carlii Hynes
Jillian Margaret Lieschke
Sheldon Josiah Silk
Stephen Leslie Rumsby
Debra Fay Luca
Pintea Ciprian Farcas
Dylan Peter Taylor
Harrison Owen Cowlishaw
Cain Matthew Age
Gregory James Anderson
Bevan John Thomas
Jamie Jason Hasic
Setu Joseph Aloiai
Ashley Brent Ledez
Felicity Clare Miles
Rashid-Ahmed Omarjee
Stephen Andrew Forbes
Malina Joy Passmore
Leigh Stewart Ryan
Shane Lester Charles Smith
Edson Nyandwi
David Anthony Seris
Nigel Erin Stafford
Peter James Taniwha
Vincenzo Robertiello
Lili Jade Cronin
Alex John Meurant
William Edward Campbell Lawson
Michael Joseph Newton
David Daniel Wallace
Kellie Maree Harmer
Skye Melinda Hutton
Osman Deng
Jayde Louise Gallagher
Brandon Taylor Timm
David Michael Stackhouse
Felicity Miles
Scott Williams
Isreal Bram Muckan
Joseph Allan Grogan
Breezie-Anne Enid Cross
Dana-Marie Pearse
Chester John Alexander Ryan
Marjan Muhammad Syed
Tiffany Ann Franklin
Crystal Anne Court
Darlene Janette Gwilliams
Kyson Onbashi
Jessica Marie Deacon
Stephen John Davies
Farid Andrew Dakin
Jaylee Mary Healy
Clinton Patrick Noy
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 13