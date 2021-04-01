FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Philip Stuart Austing

Harold Kieth Martin

Joshua Michael Mcmillan

Drea Tamati Gartlan

Mark Andrew Elsworth

Eyoel Yohanes Gorfu

Andrew Scott Ross Wakem

Nicholas James Sellen

Wayne Sean Finnegan

Mulliky Herbie Bligh

Mei Kei Chan

Ryan Church

Shane Robert Mckellar

Aidan Calum Booth

Aaron Craig Kitzelmann

Jacinta Angela Mills

Daniel Charles Oswin

Bronwyn Samantha Carroll

Samuel Paul Egar

Adam Luke Minarelli

Joy Talukdar

Olivia Rose Thane

Aurelio Magnano San Lio

Christopher James Brown

Lillian Angela Kawangka

Tiana Jade Hall

Andrew John Atkinson

Tyrell Erueti

Yang Shao

Justin Thomas John Boyne

Percy Shane Ashley William Orcher

Benjamin Robert Shephard

Magda Haj Gido

Tanya Lynette Kenning

Reza Mohammadi

Sarah Isabella Paasi

Letitia Maree Lacey

Maxine Milner

Daniel Ricardo Pastor Pastor

Bridgette Emily Fenton

Melissa Carmen Wynne

Amarnie Ritter

Zion Isreal Reto

Damien Paul Coutts

Stanley John Manfield

Richard Oliver Otto Hahn

William Gregory Wright

Janie Nina Weazel

Erin Ann Mcgurk

Ryan John Male

Jennifer Ngawati Kepa

Siqi Luo

Zachary James Finlay

Paul David Heffer

Scott Andrew Morton

Jason Peter Connerty

Joshua Harrison Parnell

