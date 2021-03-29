FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Scott Andrew Morton
Jakob Robert Sutton
Jessica Lee Anderson
Glenn Michael Bass
Ethan Nicholas Brown
Colleen Anne Mccaskie
Samantha Emily Cowan
Rhys Armstrong Kennedy
Michael Anthony O'Brien
Richard Norman Yates
Norman Glen Matthew Cobbo
Oliver Sisani Carter Beck
Joanne Rebecca Chilcott
Cameron Thomas James Cooper
Daniel Gebretensay
Braedy Adam Hill
Steven Lawrence Kevin Williams
Bobby-Joe Kamp
Maximillien Morrison Chappell
Georgie Maree Mcclelland
David James Nava
Julie-Anne Remmert
Jairohne James Herby Nowlan
Harley Sebastian Izaak Kendall-Ryan
Simon Gavine Cooper
Shane Christopher Steer
Brodie Samual Louis Ryan
Aaron William Atkinson
Kirsty Sade Smith
Ricky Thomas Robinson
Patrick Peh Tuafale
Joakim Sten Bruze
Mitchell James Beutel
Kelly Leigh Lark
Dominic Hamish Streek
David John Hargraves
Ikaika Martin
Shaun William Fien
Reuben Mark Olander
Daniel Peter Chivers
Milly Christine D Chase
Adam Edward Moule
Janice Dale White
Stephanie Louise Paxton
Samuel John Teitzel
Jason Maurice Robinson
Simon Thomas Byrne
Tom Mackie
Rebekah Skye Maloney
Krystal Ann Louise Mccasker
Christopher Lewis Holloway
Christopher Laurence Zeinert
Noel John Davis
Bradley Allan Jones
Nicholas John Murray
Shawn Jamie Cox
Andrew John Dargusch
Tayla Hicks-Arnold
Stephanie Margaret Di Tommaso
Owen Wayne Goltz
Jericho Steven Kihi Wano
Dylan Patrick Briscoe
Phoebe Ellen Reeder
Samuel Matthew Mcbride
Karen Jane Mcdonnell
Anais Emily Nicholas
Breeanna Connie Horton
Ashley Francis Graham
Christine Alicia Lyn Landers
Iesili Letoa
Tyson John Wheeler
Aaron Michael Tapp
Tahnee Frost
Rebecca Lyn Spencer
Samantha Helena Chapman
Darlene Janette Gwilliams
Cody Michael Mcmillan
Martin Richard Schmid
Kai James Goulter
Charlotte Rosemary Hellen
Binay Gurung
Leo James Hobson
Sivan Michael Thomas Te Waa
Jake Andrew Taylor
Bradley John Ponting
Cherie Jade Pape
Deeann Lee Tanna
David James Strugnell
Julian Tovey
Paul Allan Goldsmith
Desmond Davies
Ahmed Luqman Talib
Harley James Tooth
Timothy Stewart Mulligan
Huy Victor Tran
Atheer Abdul H F Malo
Deonia Amelia Ninyette
Lee Walter Scott
Jason Mark Mutimer
Brandon Lee Francisco
Rodney Stephen Boyle
Thomas Michael James
Joshua Shaun Kiely
Mark Richard Esders
Raymond George Norman
Jessica Mae Schultz
Stacey Tamatoia Whaitiri
Afiq Hazry Nazrin
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29