FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Trevor Graham Daniels

Alexander Nikolic

Chelsea Mary Rose Petronelli

Guy Allan Walter

Barry Dwayne Hunter

Liam Mark O'Brien

Ade Purnama

Andrew Paul Ross Brase

Antonio Pelikala Filimoehala

Michael Lui Gosney

Linda Jane Bell

Sanaz Mohsini

Kenneth James Patterson

Stuart William Palmer

Stanley John Manfield

Akon Victoria Deng

Antoni Ingo Hemetsberger

David John Hargraves

Patrick Heta

Fabio D'Amore

Kailey Sue Evans

Nathan Wayne Dixon

Christian Jack Gyldenlove

Benjamin Graham Edward Petrie

Antonio Fillmoehala

Conor Joseph Shanahan

Nikita Katrina O'Brien

Rhys Clay

Daniel Eduardo Molina

Darryn Gordon Meier

Jake David Andrew

Travis Partick Hoogsteyns

Brett Nicholas Palmer

Shannon Logan

Luke Cody Savins

Kassandra Lee Coates

Thomas Luke Nettleton

John James Davies

Estelle Maree Pauli

Hayley Jean Moore

Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma

Aiden Keith Moller

David Neville Mcnamara

Michelle Zelma Roy

Richard Charles Greaves

Stacey Marie Dodd

Sian Brittney Fleming

Aiden Marie Buttel

Nick Montzka

Emily Louise Terare

Nicole Rose Saint

Jay Tyler West

Ashton Nicole Konicek

Robert Francis Mcphee

Joshua James Worden-Hewings

Stuart John Hodder

Jamie Lea O'Brien

Lena Jane Gunnis

Natalie Jayne Powell

Benjamin Joseph Gilbert

Mark Ray Bridgeman

Sophia Lauren Berg

Scott Andrew Sinfield

Daniel Zhang

Shanon Lee Bullock

Jamie Lee Hunter

Edward Andrew Schravemade

Trent Lyndon Darby

Jacqui Louise Gardiner

Bowie Naava Larnach

Joey Simpson Langley

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19