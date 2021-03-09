Menu
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9
FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
9th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Bradley James Wilson

Dwayne Edward Gee

Daniel Szymula

Brenden Barry Glenn Austin

Paul Ronald Nelson

Kawani Joseph Kris

David Stephanus Johann Oosthuizen

Jayden Jessiah Symons Faumui

Dereck Iria Chase

Grace Rebecca Frost

Kailyn Jade Bean

Jason Lawrence Kelly

Kelly Carol Russell

James Richard Walsh

Indiana William Burden Anderson

Michael John Denholm

Michael Joseph Costello

Tamyka Jane Enks

Anthony Edwin Crane

Courtney Rose Ramsay

Pablo Oscar Sanjuan

Bridgette Louise Taylor

Charlotte Lucy Kay

Daniel Jason Davies

Regan Peter Doo

Katherine Nicole Moodie

Reggae Holly Jones

Michael Scott Osborn

Elizabeth Anne Turner

Christopher Daniel Killian

Philip John Maxwell

Jay Michael Uren

Andrew David Mcdowell

David Nicholas Nelson

Michael Wayne Thompson

Adam Michael Bosher

Michael Anthony Capner

Scott Harley Friend

Aden Braes

Kyle Mitchell Lester

Jayson Danial Berchdolt O'Brien

Jack Daniel Johnson

Jason Paul Brown

Stephen Thomas Walsh

Sherie Shandelle Mccarthy

Jake Sandry

Angelica Jolly

Cory Jay Hollywood

Jessica Jay-Lee Williams

Benjamin Hugh Beddoes

Helohelo Atuholoma'A Is Manuevahafolau

Shane Lindsay Kent

Lynette Anne O'Grady

Simon Ashley Goodman

Adnya Karu Barton-Bright

Wade John-Henry Kemp

Anthony Christopher Andrews

Mauricio Andres Llerena

Eddie Bao Ngoc Hang

Jack Matthew Oswald

Anesa Izmirlic

Dale James Waterson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9

