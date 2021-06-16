FULL LIST: Biloela Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shane John Tickner

Nathan James Edwards

Joshua Anthony Smallwood

Harley John Stokes

Sean Russell Davis

Keith James Blanch

Cherylanne Audry Lennon

Mark Anthony Maluga

Mathew Hetherington

Reuben Jeremey Petty

Nathan Raymond Trainor

Saiyad Zoheb Hussein Pasha

Frederick John Conway

Matthew John Hnoudis

Christy Lee Phillips

Tobias Scott Williamson

Kymberlee Jane Graham

Bo-Dean Pleavin

Ursula Pennywanda Kinai

Sarah Campbell

Kieran Pieter Dekker

Garth Robert Goodsir

Codie William Manfred

Saraphean Dulcie Tittum

Chantelle Dawn Honeycombe

Zakkery James Pascoe

Jase Colin Smith

Leigh Anthony Blackman

Nicole Kristeen Mcclymont

Alison Leigh Whyte

Preston Luke Neill-Ballantine

Sharon Kathleen Cooney

Hayden Clarence David Evans

Jonathan David Vasey

Shane Andrew Cameron

Warren William Bates

Quentyn Raven Pinch

Sean Glen Whitney

Rebecca Lee Noone

Billy Joseph Gellwiler

Shane Raymond Davidson

Matthew David Eglington

Daniel David Francis Smith-Nancarrow

Shannon Leo Gellwiler

Anita Jane Lakin

Peter Graham Burmester

Christina Joan Bally

Rowan James Hannan

Jessie Amber Kohl

Tia Nicole Muir

Sarah Louise Campbell

Dallas Steven Robinson

Jack Paul Arnold Freeman

Sharnelle Alma Richardson

Terrance John Byrne

