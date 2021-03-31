Biloela Magistrates Court appearances for today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Dean George Berry

Oscar Ted Kurtz

Bodie John Collins

Leah Rachelle Smith

Rhys Lewis Miller

Matthew Henry Cloete

Andrew Michael Fletcher

Jasmine Muri-Aroha Tupaea

Jesse John Jackson

Andrew John Douglas Howard

Malcolm Wayne Mccosker

Trudee Royce Berry

Lachlan James Major

Bryanne Evol Nerida Merc Richardson

Clayton Robert Evans

Jamie Edgar Blake

Bill Bryan Norris

Kathleen Rose Keiler

Douglas John James

Clinton George Allenden

Anita Jane Lakin

Nicole Kristeen Mcclymont

Edgar Gordon Broome

Benjamin Daniel Heath

Kaliyukaruban Thurairasa

Philip Onasu

Tammie Maree Wood

David Gordon Dennis

Lou William Daniel

Drue Peter De Git

Troy William Robert Berry

Matthew Stephen Lovegrove

Jeffrey Philip Owen

Harold John White

Hayden Clarence David Evans

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Biloela Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31