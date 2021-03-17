FULL LIST: Biloela Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jennifer Rose Anderson

Tiffany Lee Nicholson

Jase Colin Smith

Bodie John Collins

Christy Lee Phillips

Shane Andrew Cameron

Jonathan David Vasey

Brett Jaymes Burgess

Scott Anthony George Jackson

Seinne Douglas Randall

Kyle James George Makin

Scott Allan Kohl

Quentin Lester Rogers

Michael Nicholas Baker

Daniel James Philippe Tyson

Anita Jane Lakin

Chantelle Dawn Honeycombe

Tobias Scott Williamson

Justin Anthony Roger Dodd

Edgar Gordon Broome

Jessica Therese Hywood

Kenneth Bruce Prigg

Michael Thomas Moon

Sarah Louise Campbell

Sharon Kathleen Cooney

James Matthew Dalpastro-Henttonen

Shane Raymond Davidson

Michael Terai Teamo

William David Hay

Maxwell Richard Parks

Kelvin Lewis Rankin

Bo-Dean Pleavin

Daniel David Francis Smith-Nancarrow

Jessica Leigh Bell

Christopher George Swan

Luke Matthew Andrews

Darren Ernest Coombes

Joel Robert Weeks

Jake Palmer Cranson

Pamela Ruby Norman

Matthew David Fayle

Shea Stuart Lumsden

Alison Leigh Whyte

Dwayne Hewson

Candy Sheree Thompson

Kymberlee Jane Graham

Ricky Glen Staples

Sarah Campbell

Leigh Anthony Blackman

Clayton Robert Evans

Mathew Hetherington

Leeann Tracy Jaraminas

Garth Robert Goodsir

Donald William Johnson

David William Miller

Andrew Michael Fletcher

Desley Jean Miller

Leslie Raymond Haynes

Ursula Pennywanda Kinai

Travis Charles Perry

Jessie Amber Kohl

Craig Edward Graham

Dean Anthony Matthews

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Biloela Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 17