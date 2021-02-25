BIG LIST: Biloela Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Brett Anthony Sheahan
Jarrod Ethan Fullard Keato
Todd William Mauger
Bo-Dean Pleavin
Albert Suli Panini
Troy William Robert Berry
James Matthew Dalpastro-Henttonen
Scott Allan Kohl
Timothy Wayne Want
Michael Nicholas Baker
Mathew Hetherington
Adam Collin Muir
John Douglas Haynes
Blair Leslie White
Jayde Domonique Nowell O'Brien
Sarah Campbell
Mark Michael Rogers
Jase Colin Smith
James Maxwell Venner
Bryce Leslie Hodgson
Kerry Maree Torrisi
Kathleen Rose Keiler
Donald William Johnson
Tyler Jordan Tattam
Mitchell David Hughes
Dean Kenneth Booth
Kyle James George Makin
Katie-Anne Jill Saltner
Hugh Buck Johnston
Rosalyn Margaret Smith
Candy Sheree Thompson
Leeann Tracy Jaraminas
Leigh Anthony Blackman
Dean George Berry
Bill Bryan Norris
Ashley Robert Shaw
Rikki Lee Hunter
Camille June Maza
Douglas John James
Holly Montana Mercy
Valerie Hope Phillips
Gary Keith Perry
Anita Jane Lakin
Sarah Louise Campbell
Peter Graham Burmester
Sharnelle Alma Richardson
Ian Trevor Edmistone
Alison Leigh Whyte
Josephine Jane Blair
Shea Stuart Lumsden
Petera Scott Hepi
Rebekah Ann Kennedy
Christy Lee Phillips
Jesse John Jackson
Leah Rachelle Smith
Kaliyukaruban Thurairasa
Trudee Royce Berry
Maxwell Richard Parks
Jeffrey Allan Dodd
Lachlan James Major
Desley Jean Miller
Shane John Tickner
Dylan Philip Cox
Eric John Hoare
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Biloela Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 25