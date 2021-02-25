BIG LIST: Biloela Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brett Anthony Sheahan

Jarrod Ethan Fullard Keato

Todd William Mauger

Bo-Dean Pleavin

Albert Suli Panini

Troy William Robert Berry

James Matthew Dalpastro-Henttonen

Scott Allan Kohl

Timothy Wayne Want

Michael Nicholas Baker

Mathew Hetherington

Adam Collin Muir

John Douglas Haynes

Blair Leslie White

Jayde Domonique Nowell O'Brien

Sarah Campbell

Mark Michael Rogers

Jase Colin Smith

James Maxwell Venner

Bryce Leslie Hodgson

Kerry Maree Torrisi

Kathleen Rose Keiler

Donald William Johnson

Tyler Jordan Tattam

Mitchell David Hughes

Dean Kenneth Booth

Kyle James George Makin

Katie-Anne Jill Saltner

Hugh Buck Johnston

Rosalyn Margaret Smith

Candy Sheree Thompson

Leeann Tracy Jaraminas

Leigh Anthony Blackman

Dean George Berry

Bill Bryan Norris

Ashley Robert Shaw

Rikki Lee Hunter

Camille June Maza

Douglas John James

Holly Montana Mercy

Valerie Hope Phillips

Gary Keith Perry

Anita Jane Lakin

Sarah Louise Campbell

Peter Graham Burmester

Sharnelle Alma Richardson

Ian Trevor Edmistone

Alison Leigh Whyte

Josephine Jane Blair

Shea Stuart Lumsden

Petera Scott Hepi

Rebekah Ann Kennedy

Christy Lee Phillips

Jesse John Jackson

Leah Rachelle Smith

Kaliyukaruban Thurairasa

Trudee Royce Berry

Maxwell Richard Parks

Jeffrey Allan Dodd

Lachlan James Major

Desley Jean Miller

Shane John Tickner

Dylan Philip Cox

Eric John Hoare

