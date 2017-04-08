Every single Coles checkout is open all weekend

Alex, 7 and Hayden, 10 enjoyed being served at a checkout this weekend with their mum Michelle.

YOUR quickest grocery shop ever could happen this weekend.

For today and tomorrow, Coles Gladstone will have an employee at every single checkout in the store.

The seven open registers appeared to be the popular choice among Gladstone shoppers this afternoon with many of the self serve registers empty.

A Coles Gladstone customer, Michelle, said having every checkout open was good on busy days.

"It's needed on days like today, when the demand meets it,” she said.

"At the middle of the week you wouldn't need it.”

Michelle said she used registers with checkout people at them when she had a full trolley of groceries to buy and when she had her children, Alex, 7 and Hayden, 10 with her.

For other customers, like Bob List, they said they enjoyed the personable aspect where you could talk to employees.

Bob List enjoyed the old fashioned service of having employees at the checkouts. Emily Pidgeon.

"I like when they serve you, it's more old fashioned,” Mr List said.

"There was no queue today, you could go straight up.”

With many of Coles Gladstone customers saying the service was much quicker, Wanda said it was great for jobs.

Wanda said having all the check outs open meant for more jobs. Emily Pidgeon.

"I used to be a checkout chick and self serve is taking a lot of jobs away,” Wanda said.

"I do prefer the checkout but self serve is quicker.”

While many customers agreed having all the registers open allowed for more jobs, some Gladstone Coles customers said they wanted efficiency.

Aiden used a self serve register which he said was a decision based on the shortest line. Emily Pidgeon.

"I used self serve because there was no line,” Aiden said.

"My choice is based on the quickest line.

"It is good having all registers open otherwise there's longer lines.”

The decision to open all registers comes as part of a national movement where Coles stores are opening all checkouts across Australia this weekend between 10am to 6pm.