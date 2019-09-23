Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

2019 Grand Central Floral Parade.
News

Every photo from Carnival of Flowers' biggest weekend

23rd Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA celebrated its biggest party of the year over the weekend, and you can re-visit all the action here.

Take a journey through the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers weekend that was through these photos taken by Chronicle photographers Bev Lacey, Nev Madsen and Kevin Farmer.

FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND WINE DAY 1

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

AROUND OUR PUBLIC GARDENS

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

VISITORS TO WINNING GARDENS

GRAND CENTRAL FLORAL PARADE

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND WINE DAY 2

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

CARNIVAL'S TOP FASHION

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

carnival of flowers 2019 heritage bank festival of food and wine toowoomba carnival of flowers toowoomba carnival of flowers 2019
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Magistrate to decide if man in possession of 4g pure meth to be jailed

    premium_icon Magistrate to decide if man in possession of 4g pure meth to be...

    News A YOUNG Gladstone man will learn today whether he is to be sent to prison on a range of drug charges including driving under the influence and possession.

    Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    premium_icon Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    News A NEW compliance and education campaign is calling on Gladstone residents and...

    Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    premium_icon Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    News We’ve been told not to expect much but Gladstone could see a repeat of Saturday’s...

    IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    • 23rd Sep 2019 7:19 AM